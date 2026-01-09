Morning Briefing: Saturday, Jan. 10

🦷 Centerville orthodontist retires: After 30 years of practice, Dr. Steve Burke has retired from Burke Orthodontics, passing the leadership of his Centerville and Huber Heights locations to Dr. Christopher Burns and Dr. Mary Linda Remley. 📮 Ohio mail-in ballot deadline: Starting in 2026, a new law officially eliminates the four-day grace period for mail-in absentee ballots, requiring them to arrive at the board of elections by the time polls close on Election Day. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 54 seconds to read.

U.S. Airman laid to rest at Dayton VA National Cemetery 70 years after aircraft crash in remote Alaskan mountains

More than 70 years after he was killed while serving in the U.S. Air Force, Airman 1st Class Sterling E. Newsome Jr. was laid to rest by his family at the Dayton VA National Cemetery.

• How he died: Newsome, 30, was among 52 service members who lost their lives on Nov. 22, 1952, when the C-124 Globemaster military transport aircraft they were traveling aboard crashed. • Hard to find: The plane crash happened at a mountain in Mount Gannett, Alaska, during severe weather conditions. Due to its remote location, the crash site would not be discovered until six decades later. • How the plane was found: An Alaska National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk crew conducting routine training in 2012 spotted aircraft wreckage, frozen in ice, on Colony Glacier. • Personal items: In 2021, a shirt belonging to Newsome was recovered and presented to his family in Dayton. More recently, additional remains were identified, transported to Dayton, and presented to his extended family.

For three decades, Steve Burke has helped people achieve confident smiles while using humor to make the journey enjoyable.

• Retirement: The 59-year-old Centerville resident has called it a career, stepping away from Burke Orthodontics at the end of December. • Inspiration: “I was in eighth grade and I had braces put on and I looked around the office and saw that he had a few things cool to me, like a Ms. Pac-Man machine in the lobby, and he had TVs in there and a really lovely staff. Everybody was wonderful,” Burke said. “I thought, ‘Well, this is a kind of cool thing,’ so it was actually being a patient that got me interested in it, and then I kind of stuck with it.” • Business continues: Two doctors now run Burke Orthodontics: Dayton-area native Dr. Christopher Burns, who joined the practice in July 2024, and Mississippi native Dr. Mary Linda Remley, who joined last September.

FREE CONTENT: Adult recreation clubs makes Top 10 of Worldwide Fitness Trends list for first time

From technology and data to mindfulness and mental health, the American College of Sports Medicine top fitness trends for 2026 run the gamut from practical to personal. While some trends, like Wearable Technology, have ranked among the top for years, others, like Adult Recreation and Sport Clubs, are making a first appearance on the list.