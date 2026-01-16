Morning Briefing: Saturday, Jan. 17

🚀 Warren County defense investment: The Department of Defense is investing $1 billion into L3Harris Technologies’ Missile Solutions business to expand production of solid rocket motors. 💡Electric bills: Does your electric bill seem high? Here are some reasons for that. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 15 seconds to read.

State now owns former Hara Arena site, township says

The state of Ohio now owns the former Hara site. The purchase now sets the stage for a new public mental health center on the location.

• Expected move: The state approved a $2.5 million appropriation in November for the purchase of the site of the former Hara Arena in Trotwood and Harrison Twp. • About the project: 500 new jobs are expected at the site, with an expected annual payroll of some $126 million. Officials hope the project will lead to further new development and more rooftops in the area. • What they are saying: “We have seen it from the township’s perspective as a really good investment in the Hara site,” Nathan Edwards, a spokesman for Harrison Twp., said. “It is going to take an entity with large pocketbooks to be able to come in there and redevelop that entire property. I mean, it’s huge.” • Timeline: The completion of a new 270,000-square-foot building is projected for 2030.

DOD to invest $1B into company with regional presence

The Department of Defense will invest $1 billion into L3Harris Technologies, which has a sizeable presence in Warren County.

• About L3Harris: The company has about 800 employees in Mason. The company’s workforce in Warren County has focused on space exploration, as well as military and defense systems. L3Harris also focuses on infrared detection and space and missile electronics. • The deal: The convertible preferred equity investment in L3Harris is for expanding production of U.S. solid rocket motors, which the department called “vital to several critical munitions.” • Unique partnership: The announcement marks the first direct-to-supplier partnership of this kind, with the government’s investment in L3Harris’ Missile Solutions business set to make that division a separate company. • What they are saying: “We are fundamentally shifting our approach to securing our munitions supply chain,” Michael Duffey, under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, said. “By investing directly in suppliers we are building the resilient industrial base needed for the arsenal of freedom.”

FREE CONTENT: Fitness Under the Wings: Free wellness, exercise classes at Air Force museum

A celebration of aviation history as well as health and wellness, Fitness Under the Wings offers an exercise space unlike any other venue. The free monthly classes are at the National Museum of the United States Air Force with participants getting their workout in under the wings of the museum’s iconic aircraft.