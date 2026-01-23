Morning Briefing: Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026

🔎 Children Services wrongful death lawsuit: The estate of a 4-year-old boy filed a lawsuit alleging that Preble County Children Services and foster parents caused his death by threatening his mother with the loss of parental rights if she sought emergency medical care for his worsening symptoms.

⚖️ Xenia schools public records ruling: The Ohio Supreme Court has ordered Xenia Community Schools to release an email distribution list, ruling the district failed to prove the list was exempt from public records laws.

Winter storm: Everything you need to know

Southwest Ohio will see unseasonable cold return this weekend, as well as accumulating snow as a major winter storm moves through the southern and eastern U.S.

• How much snow will we get? When will it start?

• As storm nears, electric grid operator warns of ‘arctic cold front’

• Greene, Montgomery and Warren announce warming centers

• Local store shelves emptying ahead of large winter storm

• What to watch: Our staff’s recommendations for when we are all snowed in

• Snow blower safety tips: No loose clothing, start it outside and more

• 18 things you should know about the Great Blizzard of 1978

What to know today

• Person to know today: Cedarville University graduate Jeff Rinehart’s “winding path” of experiences led him to “the most globally critical roles in U.S. security” with positions in the Secret Service.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Paragon Supper Club review includes an impressive wine list at a place that takes it seriously.

• Schools: Nicole Neumann, a sixth-grade teacher at Cleveland Elementary who struggled in school now aims for fun with her students.

• Thing to do: A fundraising event titled Pickleball 4 Good by the Centerville-Washington Foundation will take place next weekend.

• Vintage Dayton: This Week in Dayton History from 50 years ago: Upper Krust finds a third location.