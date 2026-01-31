Morning Briefing: Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026

Here are three things you should know today:

🏫 School vouchers: A new bipartisan Ohio House bill proposes to disqualify families with an annual household income exceeding $500,000 from the state’s universal private school voucher system.

🪪 Haitian immigration status: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine characterized the federal decision to revoke the Temporary Protected Status of Haitian immigrants as a “mistake” that could negatively impact the state’s economy.

🕰 Historical Franklin home sale: A 148-year-old house has gained national attention and sparked a bidding war after being featured on a popular historical preservation Facebook page.

LOCAL NEWS

New hotel, subdivision plans proposed for Beavercreek

Springfield residents mobilize ahead of potential ICE enforcement next week

Montgomery County sheriff warns of scams, phishing texts

LIFE

Brad Paisley joins Voices of America Country Music Fest 2026 lineup

Historic ice cutting demonstration at Carriage Hill MetroPark is Sunday

Young Dayton inventor’s fiberglass highway barrier gains national adoption

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

West Carrollton approves 3% annual pay raises for police

Request for sales tax increase to fund new jail will appear on May ballot in Miami County

Man killed ID’d in wrong-way crash after vehicle flees Moraine traffic stop

SPORTS

Alter’s Hart wins national coach of the year award

Athlete of the Week: Aubriana Woods, Legacy Christian

Cincinnati Bengals: Hill, Turner provide stability at outside corner spots

NATION AND WORLD

Trump’s choice of Warsh to lead Fed could reshape the world’s most influential central bank

Justice Department says it’s releasing 3 million pages from its Jeffrey Epstein files

Vonn crashes in last race before Winter Games and says ‘My Olympic dream is not over’

FREE CONTENT: Popular Kings Island store will have brand-new look this spring

Warren County amusement park Kings Island has announced an overhaul to one of its major shopping locations. KI Essentials, which can be found next to the park entrance on International Street, will have a brand-new look when Kings Island opens again this spring.

