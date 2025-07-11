Morning Briefing: Saturday, July 12, 2025

💡Utility rate hikes: AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy are seeking approval from state regulators to increase rates.

💵 Miami County jail: Officials are considering a more than $100 million new jail project.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 4 minutes, 46 seconds to read.

***

Governor sets deadline for property tax reform solution

Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed co-chairs for a property tax reform work group and set a Sept. 30 deadline to “issue a report with concrete proposals that will provide meaningful tax relief.”

• What DeWine is saying: “As property values have increased in Ohio over the last decade, the resulting property tax increases have strained many family budgets and challenged the financial security of many on fixed incomes.”

• The co-chairs: Former legislators Bill Seitz and Pat Tiberi, also a former congressman and president and CEO of the Ohio Business Roundtable.

• Their role: To provide “concrete proposals” that will help taxpayers but not unduly burden local taxing entities that rely on property taxes to provide essential services like schools, police, fire and EMA.

• Second try: This will be the second group to examine that problem. The Joint Legislative Committee on Property Tax Review and Reform met eight times last year. Their report contained 21 recommendations for various ways the general assembly “should” act to address the problem but no favored fixes.

• How the new group is different: This study group will be reporting directly to the governor on issues he wants vetted and will probably have a little different focus.

AES Ohio, CenterPoint Energy want to charge higher rates

Dayton-area utilities AES Ohio and CenterPoint Energy have applied to state utility regulators for higher rates, and local people have a chance to voice their opinion on the proposals in upcoming public hearings.

• When are the hearings: They will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Dayton Municipal Building, 101 W. Third St., and 6 p.m. Aug. 14, at the same location.

A hearing on proposed CenterPoint Energy rate increases will also take place 6 p.m. July 29, also at the Dayton Municipal Building.

• The increase: AES Ohio said its proposed rate increase would raise monthly electric bills by $21.75, a more than 14% increase for customers using a certain amount of electricity. CenterPoint’s total natural gas bills will increase by about 25% if approved. A typical monthly residential bill, currently $91.96, will increase to $115.34.

• What AES Ohio is saying: “Investments in long-term reliability are vital as we face increased storm severity, rising service demands and the need to support economic growth in our region,” AES Ohio President Tom Raga said last year. “At the same time, we are focused on creating a more modern and seamless customer experience for the people and the businesses we serve.”

• Those affected: AES Ohio has about 530,000 customers in west central Ohio. CenterPoint has 333,000 consumers in West Central Ohio.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Armed with an assessment recommending a more than $100 million new jail for Miami County, officials are preparing to tackle possible steps for facility improvements, including the possibility of asking voters to approve a temporary sales tax increase next year.

• Tip of the day: Downtown Dayton fitness studio Space Three is offering free classes at both Courthouse Square and the Oakwood Farmers’ Market on select dates from now through October.

• Person to know today: Marie Bronius of Riverside was born in Utrecht, Holland in 1939. She was 17 years old when she came to the United States with her family from the Netherlands in 1956.

• Dayton Food & Dining: A new restaurant is hoping to open this month in the former location of Tank’s Bar & Grill on Wayne Avenue.

• Quote of the day: “The Air Force today is the oldest, the smallest and the least ready it’s ever been in its entire history,” said Retired Lt. Gen. David Deptula, in reaction to the proposed cuts to Air Force’s fiscal 2026 budget.

• Community Gem: Age is just a number for 100-year-old Kathy Moore, who has crocheted several hundred winter hats over the years, giving warmth to those in need. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

• Thing to do: Drive Electric Dayton, a local non-profit organization promoting the adoption of EVs, will host the fourth annual EV Me Out to the Ballgame, presented in partnership with the Dayton Dragons, on July 19 at Day Air Ballpark.

• Vintage Dayton: The history of Tank’s Bar & Grill, an all-hours bar and dining favorite for decades.

• Poll: Who is your favorite celebrity from Dayton? We want to hear from you.

• Cincinnati Reds: With Cincinnati Reds Opening Day starting pitcher Hunter Greene on the injured list for about 40% of the season, Andrew Abbott has emerged as the frontline starter in the Reds’ rotation.

• Ohio State buckeyes: The newly released EA Sports College Football 26 video game includes more than 50 players from local high schools, including 8 buckeyes.

• Photo of the day: Chicago played a concert at The Rose Music Center at The Heights in Huber Heights on Sunday. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have been touring for 58 consecutive years. Check out more photos from the show.