Morning Briefing: Saturday, July 26, 2025

🏠 Clayton home development: Clayton City Council has reversed its prior approval of a controversial 529-home subdivision planned for Sweet Potato Ridge Road.

🏫 UD fundraising record: The University of Dayton surpassed its $400 million “We Soar” campaign goal, with over 21,300 donors contributing.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 33 seconds to read.

***

$162M Dayton Arcade project finally finished: Some thought this day would never come

The second and final phase of the massive Dayton Arcade project is completed, wrapping up a decades-long journey to revive an entire block of historic but vacant and decaying buildings in the heart of downtown Dayton.

• About the Dayton Arcade: The complex of nine interconnected buildings are turned into offices, housing, classrooms, an innovation hub and retail, restaurant and event spaces. The Arcade also is home to a theater, a kitchen incubator, art galleries and a new hotel.

• History: The Arcade was built in 1902 and opened in 1904. It originally served as a marketplace. In the 1980s, the Arcade was renovated to create an urban shopping mall. The property closed in 1991 and sat empty for nearly three decades, as one redevelopment proposal after another failed to make any substantial progress.

• New hotel: On Thursday, a ribbon-cutting was held for the Hilton Garden Inn Dayton Downtown, which is a 93-room hotel in the Arcade’s northern buildings.

• What they are saying: “This is one of the most incredible places in America, and I’m not exaggerating,” said Lasserre Bradley, president of development with the Model Group, who was the general contractor for the Arcade project.

Clayton council flip-flops again on 529-home development, repeals approval in fourth vote

Clayton council has voted again on a heavily-opposed 529-home development proposed for Sweet Potato Ridge Road, this time repealing approval for the project months ahead of a scheduled Election Day referendum vote.

• Back and forth voting: The July 17 repeal marked the fourth time council voted on the request and preliminary development plan submitted by Mark Schnicke, on behalf of SDG Warner Village.

• Resident frustration: A group of residents led a referendum petition effort, successfully collecting the required number of signatures and approval from the Montgomery County Board of Elections to have the issue placed on the November Election Day ballot.

• Latest vote: Most recently, council voted 6-1 to repeal its previous approval of the plans. Councilmembers Ryan Farmer, James Gorman, Greg Merkle, Tina Kelly, Brendan Bachman, and Mayor Mike Stevens voted in support of the repeal, with Councilman Kenny Henning the sole contrasting vote.

• Where it stands: The residents’ effort and ballot measure is now moot, thanks to council’s vote to repeal approval of the housing project.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The University of Dayton exceeded its $400 million goal in the “We Soar” fundraising campaign that ended June 30 by $53 million.

• Tip of the day: Here are three organizations that can help you navigate common challenges facing seniors and others in our community.

• Person to know today: Day Air Credit Union announced that John David Theobald has been named president of the organization.

• Big move of the day: Dunkin’ has opened a new Beavercreek location near The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Plans are in the works to open Whit’s Frozen Custard in Carlisle.

• Schools: Ohio will require schools to have a policy on the use of artificial intelligence in schools, with schools required to adopt a policy by July 1, 2026.

• Community Gem: Mary Gaier is well-known in the area for her knitting and has donated hundreds of items to non-profits. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

• Thing to do: Eight shows comprising classic musicals, contemporary musicals, a legendary murder mystery and an original revue will be presented at Springboro’s La Comedia Dinner Theatre in 2026.

• Vintage Dayton: The hottest week in Dayton history: Remembering the brutal July of 1934.