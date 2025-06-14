Morning Briefing: Saturday, June 14, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

onMain gets Dayton city approval for first large building; work starts by July 1

onMain, the group redeveloping the old Montgomery County Fairgrounds, wants to create a distinctive, walkable urban environment that will be home to “knowledge economy” jobs where skilled workers and other community members want to gather, live and play.

• onMain: It is a partnership between Premier Health and the University of Dayton to reimagine and revitalize the 38-acre former fairgrounds property in Dayton, near the UD campus and across Main Street from Miami Valley Hospital.

• First phase: Plans include a 118,500-square-foot office building, an adjacent outdoor plaza and gathering space, a canal park and retention basin with a perimeter walking trail and other community spaces and amenities. Phase 1 also will install streets, sidewalks, utilities and surface and street parking.

• First building: Developers earlier this week received Dayton Plan Board approval to construct the first building on the fairgrounds property — the Think Dayton office building.

• Building details: The proposed “Think Dayton” office building will be five stories tall (though a section of the roof will be six stories) and will house a digital transformation center as the centerpiece of Ohio’s second innovation hub. It will offer offices, labs and collaborative research spaces.

• What they are saying: “We are really on the cusp of something special and bringing onMain to life,” said Jamie Green, principal with Planning NEXT, a Columbus-based planning and design firm that helped craft a vision for the property. “This building that we’re talking about — the first one — is really emblematic of the larger vision and mission.”

• The timeline: Work on the building is likely to start this fall and could be finished in early 2027, coinciding with the completion of the surrounding landscaping and amenity installations.

Kettering Health reached stability in operations as it continues investigating data leak

Three weeks after a cyberattack caused a system-wide technology outage at Kettering Health, the hospital organization was able to reach a sense of normalcy and stability with its operations.

• Background: Earlier this month, the ransomware group Interlock claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, saying on its data leak site that it had 941 gigabytes of data, amounting to more than 730,000 files, from Kettering Health.

• Last steps: Bringing back access to the online patient portal MyChart and its phone lines for its call centers were some of the last steps in the approximately 21-day recovery process.

• Back to normal: The health network said it had resumed normal operations for several key services. Those services include inpatient and outpatient services like surgery, imaging, retail pharmacy and physician office visits.

• Patient info: Kettering Health is still working on identifying what data or customer information was impacted.

• What they are saying: “Our investigation is ongoing, and we will directly notify any impacted individuals. Notifications may include fraud protection resources, such as identity theft or credit monitoring,” Kettering Health’s release said.

• Future risks in cybersecurity: In regard to future risks, Kettering Health is confident that its cybersecurity infrastructure and employee security training will effectively mitigate future risks.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Wright Flyer III becomes Ohio’s official plane.

• Big move of the day: President Donald Trump’s decision to restore the original names of seven military bases previously named for Confederate military figures includes Fort Lee, renamed Fort Gregg-Adams during the Biden administration in co-honor of Daytonian Charity Adams Earley.

• Inside Ohio Politics: The Ohio House unanimously passed a bill (92-0) aimed at regulating imitation meat and egg products, mandating clear labeling, and potentially restricting lab-grown meats from being eligible for food stamps or being served in public schools.

• Happening today: Springfield native Gage Voorhees will be taking the mound at Great American Ball Park today as the Savannah Bananas team takes on the Texas Tailgaters in front of a sold out crowd.

• Vintage Dayton: During the summer of 1946 the Dayton community was riveted by an unfolding story of kidnapping, robbery, a bootlegger and the biggest gangster the area had ever seen.

• Cincinnati Bengals: As good as Joe Burrow was last year, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback believes he needs to be even better in 2025 because his play will have the greatest impact on the team’s success.

• Photo of the day: Pins Mechanical Co., located at 416 E. First St. in Dayton, is a social playground offering duckpin bowling, classic pinball machines, patio pong and more. See more photos from photographer Nick Graham or read our full story from Natalie Jones here.