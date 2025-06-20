Morning Briefing: Saturday, June 21, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Yellow Springs debates annexation proposal, ‘Beavercreek-ization’ of village

Passions in Yellow Springs have been reignited over a proposal to annex several dozen acres of land on the west side of the village that would eventually become new housing.

• Location: The property is along Enon Road, south of Yellow Springs High School.

• The development: The proposed development would be primarily residential, with the possibility of incorporating mixed-use elements such as neighborhood businesses or professional offices.

• Village Council: On May 5, Village Council approved an agreement with the owners of the property regarding the 84 acres in Miami Twp.

• School donation: The property owners also plan to donate 3.6 acres of the property to Yellow Springs schools for “recreational and school sports use.”

• What they are saying: “There is a substantial expansion of this town, a real Beavercreek-ization, in our pretty near future on the west side,” neighbor Rick Sanders said.

• The law: The annexation is being proposed under an “expedited annexation.” Under Ohio law, expedited annexations occur only when 100% of property owners request annexation. In this case, the entire property is owned by one family, so it fits the category.

Ohio Senate OKs bill blocking local protections against immigration-related arrests

The Ohio Senate voted along party lines this week on a bill that would explicitly allow for the arrest of anyone in Ohio who is, or is suspected of being, unlawfully present in the United States.

• Senate Bill 172: Carried by Sen. Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, the bill is a response to a Franklin County court’s attempt to protect people from federal immigration-related arrests while at the courthouse.

• What it would do: It would govern every single public office, and its representatives, in the state, including public schools, courts and police departments. Aside from blocking these offices from providing protections from immigration-related arrests, the bill would explicitly allow for such arrests to occur anywhere in Ohio, from local, state or federal officers with or without a warrant.

• What Roegner is saying: She said her bill “would provide much needed support for federal immigration authorities by requiring state and local public offices and public officials to allow the arrest or detention of any person who is, or is suspected of being, in the United States illegally for that person’s removal or for other immigration-related purposes.”

• Opposition: Senate Democrats, who unanimously opposed the bill, argued that it would lead to more racial profiling and less due process.

• Next step: S.B. 172 now heads to the Ohio House for further consideration.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Dayton police have identified a 19-year-old Englewood man as a graffiti tagger responsible for more than 100 tags in the Dayton area.

• Tip of the day: Cooling centers are available across the area next week for anyone who needs them to stay safe and cool during next week’s heatwave.

• Big move of the day: Moraine City Council has officially banned businesses involved in the cultivation, processing and retail sale of recreational marijuana.

• Stat of the day: Cincinnati-based Kroger will close about 60 stores in the next 18 months. However, no stores in the company’s Dayton and Cincinnati area will be closed.

• Happening today: Dayton’s most “dillicious” day of the year is returning to Austin Landing today. “Pickle Fest – Just Dill With It" is 3 to 10 p.m.

• Things to do: There are many events across the greater Dayton area this weekend. Here are a few of them.

• Community Gem: Dawnisha “Dee” Thompson-Newsome goes “above and beyond” when she delivers the mail on her Kettering route.

• Thing to do: This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including comedy shows, musical performances and ghost hunts.

• Vintage Dayton: A little piece of Union Station, Dayton’s legendary train hub, has arrived at Carillon Historical Park — just in time for Rail Festival this weekend.

• Cincinnati Bengals: Analysis: Will the Bengals defense be better in 2025?

• Dayton Flyers: For the first time since 2018, The Basketball Tournament won’t include the Dayton Flyers alumni team, the Red Scare, this summer.

• Photo of the day: The Tipp City Area Arts Council hosted the 15th annual Canal Music Fest at City Park, last weekend. Nashville-based Barracuda-America’s Heart Tribute and Dayton’s own Stranger were the featured bands. The festival was dedicated to the memory of Stranger’s drummer of 29 years, Rob Hoeting, who passed away on June 3 after a two-year battle with cancer. See more photos here.