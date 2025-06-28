Morning Briefing: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Also, after hundreds of thousands of votes in dozens of subcategories, we’re announcing our winners and placers in the 2025 Best of Dayton contest.

2 new restaurant concepts to open in Dayton Arcade as Gather by Ghostlight announces last day

Charlie Carroll, the owner of Table 33, is opening two new restaurant concepts in the Dayton Arcade.

• Gather by Ghostlight: This news comes just as Shane Anderson, the owner of Gather by Ghostlight, announced the last day of service for the cafe inside the Arcade as Sunday.

• What Anderson is saying: “For the past 22 months, Gather by Ghostlight has had the incredible honor of welcoming our community into the historic Dayton Arcade — a space that’s always represented the heart and hope of our city. To be even a small part of its revitalization has meant the world to us."

• Lucho: The Gather space will be transformed into Lucho, a fast-casual concept with tacos, burritos and a mezcal/espresso bar.

• The Dessert Room: A nostalgic after-dinner destination, The Dessert Room will be focused solely on elevated desserts and post-meal cocktails. It will move into the former gallery space of Gather.

• What Carroll is saying: “With all three concepts right next to each other, we’ll be able to share resources in a way that allows us to give more to the customer and their experience.”

• Coming soon to Dayton Arcade: Lucho and The Dessert Room will join several other businesses coming soon to the Arcade, including Luke’s Custom Cakes, Nook & Needle and Smales Pretzel Bakery.

Dayton schools could end high school transportation over contested provision in Ohio’s budget

Dayton Public Schools may opt to no longer provide any transportation options for district high school students if a locally backed provision in the state’s recently passed budget becomes law.

• The provision: It singles out DPS and blocks its students from transferring bus lines at the Greater Dayton RTA’s downtown bus hub.

• What the school board is saying: “We don’t put them on yellow buses now, we don’t have the fleet or the drivers. What we’ve been doing for the past couple years is buying the monthly bus passes for them,” Dayton Public Schools Board of Education member Jocelyn Rhynard said. “But if they cannot go through the RTA hub, then buying them the bus passes would be pointless.”

• Other options: Still on the table is for DPS to expand its yellow bus fleet or a satellite RTA transfer hub for students.

• How many yellow buses would be needed? The district estimates needing about 70 additional buses and 70 additional drivers.

• Running out of time: The law, which would go into effect for the coming school year, offers the district little time to come up with a solution.

• Next step: The provision, like all of the state budget, is still subject to review from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who wields line-item veto power and is expected to sign the budget early next week.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Multiple Miami County law enforcement officers were placed on leave following an off-duty argument and fight in Troy in May.

• Big move of the day: Downtown Dayton has recently seen an influx of new hotels, and admirers of historic architecture will enjoy the thoughtful interior design of the recently opened Hotel Ardent.

• Dayton Food & Dining: After announcing that Koji Burger is moving into the Jollity space in Dayton’s Fire Blocks District, chefs Brendon Miller and Zackary Weiner are hosting a preview event on Saturday, July 5.

• Inside Ohio Politics: Senate Bill 1 now in effect. Here is what to know about law banning DEI initiatives at Ohio public colleges.

• Community Gem: Mike Elsass has built his reputation as an internationally-recognized fine artist with paintings in more than 2,000 private collections.

• Thing to do: There are several cities and townships in the region hosting parades and festivals in honor of the Fourth of July holiday.

• Vintage Dayton: The University of Dayton is marking a 175-year journey from its humble beginnings as St. Mary’s School for Boys.

• Dayton Flyers: The NBA legacy of the Dayton Flyers grew on Thursday as Koby Brea, a UD graduate who finished his career at Kentucky, was selected with the 11th pick of the second round (No. 41 overall) in the 2025 NBA Draft.

• Photo of the day: Nancy Taylor looks over a tablescape during the Dayton Dines by Design summer luncheon, which was held Thursday in Eichelberger Pavilion at Carillon Park. The event raised money for the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance Learning and Community Engagement Programs. See more photos from the event here.