Morning Briefing: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Also, Kettering Health announced on Friday that it plans by next week to restore access to the online patient portal MyChart, which has been out of commission for nearly three weeks.

Kohl’s to close local giant warehouse, impacting 768 jobs

Kohl’s is closing its Monroe distribution center later this year and more than 750 people will lose their jobs.

• Location: The giant warehouse is located on Salzman Road, which is off Ohio 63.

• Distribution center workers: Many of the workers impacted by the closure are material handlers, with more than 660 employees listed by the company. Supervisors, maintenance technicians and loss prevention associates also make up many of the employees within the distribution center.

• Closing date: The facility will close entirely on Oct. 31 and all workers will be affected, which adds up to 768. The last scheduled day for workers is Sept. 12.

• Stores also closing: Late last year, Kohl’s announced it was closing 27 stores across more than a dozen states, including Ohio.

‘Big, beautiful breakup,’ ‘Disappointing’: Ohio delegation reacts to Trump-Musk blowup

GOP lawmakers watched in dismay as President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk went to war against each other over social media.

• How the fight started: It erupted after Musk called out Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” for running up large deficits, and not making enough spending cuts.

• Trump’s response: The president threatened to cut major government contracts with Musk’s SpaceX company.

• Congressional Budget Office: It reported this week that the GOP tax and budget plan would increase the deficit by $2.4 trillion over 10 years — nowhere close to a balanced budget.

• What Ohio legislators are saying:

— “It’s disappointing to see them arguing in public. You just need to sit there and talk and mend some fences.” — Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy

— “Cutting food assistance and health care for tens of thousands of folks in southwest Ohio to pay for tax cuts for the super wealthy is outrageous.” — Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Cincinnati (whose district includes Warren County).

— “While Elon Musk and President Trump mark their territory, the GOP is working to kick 16 million people off their health care.” — Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo.

— “We need to rein government in and provide tax relief to working families.” — Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio).

• Future steps: The GOP goal is a Senate vote by late June — with final House approval and a bill signing ceremony at the White House by July 4.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended in a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 that sent several people to the hospital.

• Tip of the day: Finding a good deal at the mall can be a thrill, but the real bargains are free fitness classes.

• Big move of the day: DDC Management LLC plans to expand Hunters Path by Arbor Homes subdivision on Union Road with the addition of nearly 100 home lots.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Do you know your chicken tenders? We put our staff to the test.

• Quote of the day: “I’ve always believed that a town’s orchestra conductor should be an active member of the community. People should see you as THEIR conductor—even if they’re not audience members.” — Neal Gittleman, maestro of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for 30 years, who is retiring.

• Inside Ohio Politics: A new Ohio Senate version of a proposed state budget would allow schools to carry over more cash year-over-year than a House-passed version of the budget bill, as state lawmakers look to school reserves as a potential source of property tax relief.

• Community Gem: For two decades Marta Wojcik has combined art and architecture both to connect the Springfield community and to introduce the city’s Frank Lloyd Wright home to those who visit from beyond the region.

Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

• Thing to do: Here are 30 concerts taking place now through August.

• Cincinnati Reds: With pitcher Hunter Greene now on the injured list, the Reds are bringing back Wade Miley.

• Ohio State Buckeyes: Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith could break NFL draft trends.

• Dayton Flyers: First offseason interviews for Dayton basketball. Coach Anthony Grant and players Javon Bennett and Jordan Derkack talked to local media.