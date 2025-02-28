Morning Briefing: Saturday, Mar. 1, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 58 seconds to read.

***

You’ve been laid off from the federal government. Now what?

Layoffs are a painful fact of life for a lot of people, not just federal workers. There were 1.8 million people deemed laid off or discharged nationally in December 2024.

• Federal workers: Estimates are that some 200,000 probationary federal employees may have lost jobs or are on their way to separation. About 75,000 employees took the “fork in the road” retirement incentive offer.

• What they are saying: “I think this is probably the single largest mass layoff event we’ve ever had in U.S. history,” said Andrew Stettner, director of economy and jobs at the Century Foundation think tank. “You have one employer laying all these people off within a three-month period. That’s what we call a mass layoff.”

• Common advice: Check on health insurance, ask about final severance or payment arrangements, update your resume, take a deep breath, prepare to network and a lot more.

• First step: In Ohio, a good first step is to visit this Ohio Department of Job and Family Services web site.

• What else can they do? Federal workers may apply for Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees — dubbed “UCFE” — which in Ohio is administered by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

How could the end of Haiti TPS impact Springfield, regional economy?

The end of Temporary Protected Status for Haitian immigrants threatens to have ripple effects across the region’s economy.

• What is TPS? The status was designed to provide temporary refuge for people from countries impacted by war or natural disaster.

• When does TPS expire? The Department of Homeland Security recently vacated a Biden administration decision, meaning Haiti’s current TPS designation will expire in August instead of in February 2026.

• Springfield: Many of the estimated 12,000 to 15,000 Haitian immigrants residing in the Springfield area are believed to be here under TPS.

• The workforce: Haitian immigrants make up much of the workforce in local manufacturing at places like Topre America Corp., Yamada and McGregor Metal. Many businesses invested in translation and interpretation services for this workforce, as well as time training them.

• Jobs, businesses at risk: Bud Downing, co-owner of employment agency Express Employment Professionals says Springfield and Clark County need all the workers they can get with the largest population group being near or at retirement age.

• The numbers: A mass deportation would reduce the U.S.‘s gross domestic product by an estimated 4.2% to 6.8%. Immigrants with and without status paid almost $16.80 of every $100 in taxes collected by federal, state and local governments.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A citywide survey found that Dayton is home to more than 13,550 residential properties that have minor or major repair needs, plus roughly another 1,000 properties that are dilapidated or require major rehabilitation. Community members can now can find out the conditions and grades that housing inspectors have given all residential properties across the city using a new online portal.

• Tip of the day: A regional partnership has launched a spring sustainability initiative offering residents discounted rain barrels and backyard compost bins.

• Person to know today: Melanie Wagner. This volunteer with Adopt-A-Pit is working to help change the perception of “Bully” breeds of dogs and help all dogs find their forever homes.

• Vintage Dayton: Dayton native Milton Caniff rose from Stivers class president to “the Rembrandt of Comic Strips.”

• Big move of the day: Peerless Steel, a Michigan metals services company has purchased the assets of the former Quality Steels business in Moraine and intends to make the site productive again.

• A day in the life: Naysan Mcllhargey, of Miami Valley Pottery, has a passion for the history of ceramics.

• Dayton Flyers: Here is what to know about today’s game against Richmond.

• Ohio public records: 10 government officials were reprimanded for violating Ohio ethics law in 2024. Here are their settlement agreements.

• Inside Ohio Politics: Ohio is in the early stages of setting its two-year operating budget. Here is how the state budget is molded, and how tax increases and funding proposals in the proposed state budget may impact our region.

• Thing to do: Here are 33 events to keep you busy in March.