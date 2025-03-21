Morning Briefing: Saturday Mar. 22, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

NATO Q&A event draws many concerned small business owners from downtown Dayton

Dayton Police and a representative of Congressman Mike Turner’s office fielded questions Thursday from downtown small business owners who are concerned about the Spring NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

• Business owners worry: Some said closure of a large section of downtown and its effects on parking, traffic and safety caused them concern.

• Restricted area: Access to much of downtown Dayton will be restricted during the assembly. All vehicle traffic would be restricted, and pedestrian access would be limited.

• What they are saying: “A lot of businesses in this town are a week, two weeks away from not existing anymore,” said Nikki Stargel, vice president of the Oregon District Business Association. “This event feels like a disservice to us.”

• Local impact: Jason Galanes, chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, explained that delegates (members of parliament from a few dozen mostly European nations) and their guests will be encouraged to visit downtown restaurants, shops, galleries and other destinations while in town, and certain days of the event have been specifically set aside for them to explore the city.

• Open for business: While the security perimeter during the week of the assembly will limit public access, planners made a point of not requiring any businesses to close.

• Public events: Most people for security reasons will not be allowed to attend or even get very close to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly sessions. But the public is invited to attend about a dozen panel discussions that will explore the importance of NATO, the Dayton Peace Accords and other relevant topics.

• Security concerns: During the last NATO Parliamentary Assembly held in Montreal, storefront and convention center windows were smashed, cars were set on fire and small explosive devices were hurled at police.

• Dayton police: Major Christopher Malson said that Dayton police have designated a city-owned parking lot at 2nd and Jefferson streets as an area for protesters to peacefully gather and demonstrate.

2nd family files lawsuit after 4 infants injured at Huber Heights day care

A second family filed a lawsuit against a top-rated Huber Heights child care center following a police investigation into injuries suffered over the summer by multiple infants and a criminal charge against a former employee.

• New lawsuit: It was filed on behalf of a Tipp City family against Anna’s Early Beginnings Child Care and Learning Center and multiple current and former employees and administrators. It alleges at least four infants were injured, that an employee witnessed one incident and that the day care failed to report suspicions of child abuse.

• Previous lawsuit: A previous lawsuit was filed on behalf of a Troy family against Anna’s Early Beginnings Child Care and Learning Center after an 11-week-old boy was taken by Troy medics to Dayton Children’s, where he was reportedly found to have a brain bleed in addition to blood in his urine, vomiting and bruising on his arms.

• What they are saying: “What stands out in this case is that Early Beginnings Child Care and Learning Center completely failed to supervise their employees and hold their employees accountable for their actions and inactions,” said attorney Roger Soroka. “What is more troubling is that we have sufficient evidence to believe Early Beginnings was aware of the child abuse and neglect happening at their facility and they simply turned a blind eye to it. Early Beginnings disregarded what was happening and ignored their statutory duty to report reasonable suspicions of child abuse and neglect.”

• Statement from Early Beginnings: “The safety, wellbeing, and development of the children in our care remain our highest priorities,” a statement from the day care reads.

“We understand that this situation may raise concerns, and we remain committed to transparency and maintaining the trust of our families. While we are unable to provide further details due to the ongoing legal process, we want to emphasize our dedication to upholding the highest standards of care and safety.”

