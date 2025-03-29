Morning Briefing: Saturday Mar. 29, 2025

We are re-sending today’s Morning Briefing because a previous send had incorrect content. We apologize for the error.

Federal museum, library program cuts could impact Southwest Ohio

Local libraries, museums and the Cincinnati Zoo have received significant federal funding through the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which the Trump administration has targeted for dismantling.

• New leadership: President Donald Trump recently named Deputy Secretary of Labor Keith E. Sonderling as the new acting director for the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

• Funding cuts: On March 14, Trump signed an executive order trimming the institute to only its statutory functions, putting millions of dollars in funding for institutions across the country at risk.

Trump’s executive order “continues the reduction in the elements of the Federal bureaucracy that the President has determined are unnecessary.”

• Local beneficiaries: In the past five funding years, Dayton Metro Library, the Clark County Historical Society, Westcott House in Springfield and the Cincinnati Zoo have received grants through IMLS.

• Library funding: IMLS’ Grants to States program is the largest source of federal funding support for library services in the United States. The State Library of Ohio received about $5.4 million from IMLS in 2024.

Dayton Metro Library gets the bulk of its support from a five-year, 1-mill levy that voters passed last fall, as well as state funds and other community support.

• Cincinnati Zoo: A $693,669 grant was awarded to the Cincinnati Zoo in 2024 for a three-year study of breeding success among cats housed at the zoo.

• What they are saying: “The IMLS grants have played a crucial role in helping us innovate and push the boundaries of science and engagement and better serve our communities,” said Michelle Curley, communications director at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Dixie Twin Drive-In to kick off 69th season six months after wind storm destroyed entrance sign

The Dixie Twin Drive-In in Harrison Twp. is kicking off its 2025 season with a soft opening this weekend that will feature two major films each night.

• Iconic sign: The opening comes less than six months after a strong wind storm — remnants of Hurricane Helene — blew down the theater’s icon entrance sign. A new, albeit smaller, sign is set to be installed in early April.

• On the screens: The theater will feature Wicked on screen one and The Substance on screen two, with both films beginning at 8:15 p.m. today and Sunday.

• New management: Victor Bonacore, 40, is a New York native who moved to the Dayton area more than a decade ago.

• What he is saying: “My life is film; I love it, and I love art, so I’ve been doing a lot of this stuff somewhat independently for a while now, and to be able to do it for something as legendary as a drive-in movie theater — it’s such a cool opportunity."

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A new directive from the Trump administration, likely to face legal challenges, could change Ohio’s rules for voting in elections.

• Tip of the day: How to make donations for the Good Shepherd Ministries thrift store.

• Big move of the day: Antique store Pappy’s Place will be moving to 55 West Main Street in Xenia.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Esther Price Candies has launched an in-store and online “Golden Egg Hunt” that includes prizes.

• Happening today: The Great Ohio Toy Show returns 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greene County Fairgrounds. The biannual event is a staple for families and collectors alike, featuring food, entertainment, and 700 tables of toys, collectibles, games, and more.

• Thing to do: 33 things to do in the Dayton area in April.

• Vintage Dayton: John McAfee and the 200th anniversary of Dayton’s first public execution.

• Photo of the day: Dolly’s Burgers & Shakes has opened its first location in the Dayton region. Reporter Natalie Jones gives us a look at some of the new menu items. You can also find her full story here.