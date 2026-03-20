Morning Briefing: Saturday, March 21st, 2026 - Clone

⚖️ Flynn case update: The defense team in a murder case involving a beloved Tipp City mother, coach and educator is again asking a judge to issue a gag order and to block public access to court documents, saying the accused’s constitutional rights have been violated. You can read more about this in Jen Balduf’s story here.

🏀Tournament losses: Both the WSU Raiders and MU RedHawks played yesterday, and sadly both lost. Virginia beat Wright State 82-73, and then Tennessee beat Miami University. Meanwhile, the Flyers play on in the NIT, with a game against North Carolina Wilmington at 7 p.m. today at Trask Arena.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

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LOCAL NEWS

• Ohio child care centers fear closure even with increased state funding

• Ohio officials warned against chat apps, and 8 ways we use public records laws

• Wright State featured on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for March Madness

LIFE

• Springboro STEMfest returns Monday with hands-on learning for every age

• See this two-part art exhibition in Dayton before it’s gone

• Cincinnati Reds food: Great American Ball Park shows off what’s new for 2026

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Woman gets prison for armed robbery, throwing chemical in victim’s face

• Riverside police officer recovering at home after being hit by vehicle

SPORTS

• Boys basketball: Trotwood hits tying three at buzzer, beats Toledo Catholic Central in overtime

• Former player — now assistant coach — enjoying the ride on the Miami women’s basketball team

• Sports on TV 3/20: Akron kicks off Day 2 of NCAAs against Texas Tech on truTV

NATION & WORLD

• Iran hits Kuwaiti oil refinery and explosions boom over Tehran from Israeli attack

• Ukraine faces growing pressure because of the war in Iran as Russia readies a new offensive

• Judge rules US government overreached with transgender health care declaration

FREE CONTENT: Easter egg hunts in Dayton and surrounding areas begin this weekend

Across our area there are a variety of egg hunts and other events celebrating the holiday, and of course we have a list for you! The list includes two egg hunts happening today, as well as locations, dates and information on all the events. You can read through that list here.