Morning Briefing: Saturday, March 28th, 2026

🧑🏻‍⚖️Thug Rider member sentenced: We have learned that a Thug Riders Motorcycle Club member who reportedly was involved in a deadly shooting in Harrison Twp. and the explosion of a former member’s truck in Huber Heights has been sentenced to prison. Our Kristen Spicker reports that Judge Michael J. Newman sentenced John A. Smith to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release, according to U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio records.

🌡️ Record tied: We now know that warm temperatures on Thursday tied a 119-year record in Dayton. The high temperature was 81 degrees, tying the record high set in 1907 for March 26, according to the National Weather Service.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

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LOCAL NEWS

• ‘He was a good guy’: What neighbors say about man shot, killed by police

• Ohio Supreme Court weighs parental rights in challenge to gender‑affirming care ban

• Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose activated for duty

LIFE

• Surviving (and thriving) through allergy season

• ‘Life begins at the edge of your comfort zone’

• Forgotten vinyl review: ‘Spin the World’ (1989) by Royal Crescent Mob

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• 3 injured during shooting near Greater Dayton Recreation Center

• 15-year-old facing murder charges in double shooting that killed teen in Dayton

SPORTS

• Dayton basketball: Three questions facing the Flyers after the 2025-26 season

• New A-10 commissioner supports NCAA tournament expansion

• Boys basketball: Who are all state performers in Division I-III from the Miami Valley?

NATION & WORLD

• Tiger Woods’ rollover crash is golfer’s fourth high-profile car accident and second DUI arrest

• Israel hits Iranian nuke facilities and Tehran strikes base in Saudi Arabia, wounding US troops

• Indonesia starts implementing social media restrictions for children under 16

FREE CONTENT: Boutique fitness studios reshape how Dayton works out downtown

Part of my plans today involve some form of exercise, so this story definitely has my interest. Our Anne Kaine tells us a growing number of boutique fitness studios are drawing people in with curated classes, flexible memberships and a sense of community that goes beyond the workout itself. She writes, “From high-energy cycling to restorative yoga, these five studios offer a snapshot of how the city’s fitness scene is evolving and why more people are choosing smaller, more specialized spaces.” You can read through her list on this Saturday morning here.