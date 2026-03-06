Morning Briefing: Saturday, March 7th, 2026

🥳St. Patrick’s Day prep: The University of Dayton will require students to have wristbands to join the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the south student neighborhood and banned guests from campus that weekend. You can read about the reasoning in Eileen McClory’s story here.

🏀Ri:

We have a lot more news for you today found below! If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

***

LOCAL NEWS

• Washington Twp. trustees pause high-density projects amid traffic, density concerns

• Tech companies sign pledge to lower electricity costs for communities near data centers

• Dayton spending part of earmarks’ comeback in Congress

LIFE

• Recycled art contest offers local students opportunity to promote sustainability

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Death Row inmate, arrested 40 years ago for murdering Dayton family, dies in prison

• Dayton mother sentenced to 5 years in connection to children’s torture

SPORTS

• Miamisburg to remain in GWOC after attempting to join SWBL

NATION & WORLD

• The Latest: Israeli strikes pound Iran and Lebanon as US warns attacks will intensify

FREE CONTENT: Local Goodwill thrift shops benefit those with disabilities

I am a big fan of thrift stores, so naturally this story from Meredith Moss has my interest. She writes that the mission of Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley is to empower people with disabilities and other barriers to achieve independence and improve their quality of life. She lists some of what their shoppers and donors help fund, and also explains how you can help the stores. I just may use her article as an excuse to shop for some records to add to my collection in the near future.