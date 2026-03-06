Morning Briefing: Saturday, March 7th, 2026

47 minutes ago
X

The weekend is underway! Sadly, we will get one less hour of sleep this weekend, and not just because of any poor planning or bad life decisions. Let me go ahead and tell you why...

🕑Spring forward: In just hours, residents across the Miami Valley will lose an hour of sleep as they move their clocks forward an hour for the start of Daylight Saving Time. You can read more about the history of daylight saving time in Greg Lynch’s story, and in my explainer video.

🥳St. Patrick’s Day prep: The University of Dayton will require students to have wristbands to join the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the south student neighborhood and banned guests from campus that weekend. You can read about the reasoning in Eileen McClory’s story here.

🏀Ri:

We have a lot more news for you today found below! If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

***

LOCAL NEWS

Washington Twp. trustees pause high-density projects amid traffic, density concerns

Tech companies sign pledge to lower electricity costs for communities near data centers

Dayton spending part of earmarks’ comeback in Congress

LIFE

Recycled art contest offers local students opportunity to promote sustainability

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Death Row inmate, arrested 40 years ago for murdering Dayton family, dies in prison

Dayton mother sentenced to 5 years in connection to children’s torture

SPORTS

Miamisburg to remain in GWOC after attempting to join SWBL

NATION & WORLD

The Latest: Israeli strikes pound Iran and Lebanon as US warns attacks will intensify

FREE CONTENT: Local Goodwill thrift shops benefit those with disabilities

I am a big fan of thrift stores, so naturally this story from Meredith Moss has my interest. She writes that the mission of Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley is to empower people with disabilities and other barriers to achieve independence and improve their quality of life. She lists some of what their shoppers and donors help fund, and also explains how you can help the stores. I just may use her article as an excuse to shop for some records to add to my collection in the near future.

In Other News
1
Morning Briefing: Friday, March 6th, 2026
2
Morning Briefing: Thursday, March 5th, 2026
3
Vintage Dayton: Friday, Mar. 6, 2026
4
Morning Briefing: Wednesday, March 4rd, 2026
5
Morning Briefing: Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026