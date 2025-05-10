Morning Briefing: Saturday, May 10, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Mother’s Day 2025 activities in the Dayton area

Mother’s Day is this weekend and there is a lot going on around town to help celebrate the holiday. Here are some stories with tips and ideas to help make it a great day.

• Guide: Across the Dayton area, businesses will celebrate Mother’s Day with buffets, four-course meals, vendor markets, food classes and more.

• Food & Dinng: Mother Stewart’s to offer Mother’s Day Mimosa Mayhem.

• Things to do in Dayton: This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the area including concerts, wrestling shows and festivals.

• Springfield: An art fair this weekend in Springfield could be ideal place to get Mother’s Day gift.

• Lifestyles: ‘Behave!’: Beloved 91-year-old mother brings energy and joy to Dayton’s Kroc Center.

• Grief on Mother’s Day is tough: Ideas for honoring the moms we’ve lost.

‘I did it my way’: Doctor remembered as innovator, humanitarian after his death

Dr. James Gentry Laws, well-known in the Dayton area, spent decades bringing the latest advancements in cardiology to the region and regularly took humanitarian trips to regions across the world dealing with conflict or natural disasters.

• One big adventure: Laws and his wife Patsy lived in Germantown for many years before they retired to Florida, where he died on April 30 at the age of 87. “I told him life has been one big adventure with him,” Patsy said.

• Grandview Hospital days: From 1975 to 2020, Laws was an interventional cardiologist at the former Grandview Hospital, now known as Kettering Health Dayton.

• Leadership: Doctors and former staff remember Laws for being a pioneer in cardiology for the region, as well as for his signature three-piece suits.

• Cutting edge: Laws was among the first to perform angioplasties in Dayton. An angioplasty is a procedure used to widen narrowed or blocked arteries, restoring blood flow.

• Passing the torch: “He loved to teach,” said Kelly Fackel, who worked with Laws during her time at the Grandview Foundation. “He taught generations of internal medicine residents.”

• Humanitarian missions: A list of Laws’ relief missions included Russia, Rwanda, Kyrgyzstan, Nicaragua, Chechnya, Afghanistan, Cuba, Cambodia, Ecuador, Philippines, Haiti, Sri Lanka and more.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: So far this year Dayton has set new daily weather records six times. Four records were related to the temperature and two were related to daily rainfall.

• Tip of the day: Here are some easy day trips for seniors in Southwest Ohio.

• Big move of the day: The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority is investing $10 million to renovate and reopen the Air City Garage downtown.

• Person to know today: Larkin Fulk, whose fifth birthday brought hundreds of vehicles to the Springfield area for a drive-thru birthday party.

• Hara Arena: Readers share their redevelopment ideas for the vacant site.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Kristie McAllister to soon open Anchored Baking Co. near The Greene in Beavercreek.

• Quote of the day: “I didn’t get involved with Gem City Market just to join a club,” Mama Nozipo, 80, says. “I got involved because for me, it’s a matter of my life. It’s a matter of life and death.”

• Stat of the day: Nearly 90% of employers anticipate increasing (24.6%) or maintaining (64.6%) hiring levels for the college Class of 2025 compared to the Class of 2024.

• Happening today: I Heart Ice Cream, in Dayton’s Wright-Dunbar District, is reopening for the season today with specials and a chance for customers to win free ice cream for the month of June.

• Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals spent yesterday getting their rookies up to speed with a one-day minicamp so they will be ready to dive in with the veterans next week.

• Community Gem: Juli Burnell didn’t have pets growing up, but now she has a dog and two cats – and has helped to save hundreds of more besides.

• Thing to do: For many across the country, summer means time spent at county fairs, where you can enjoy a variety of food, rides, rodeos, derbies and more. Here is a guide to a number of fairs taking place in the region this summer.

• Vintage Dayton: How Dayton inventor Joseph Desch became a World War II code-breaking hero.

• Photo of the day: Los Mariachis in Xenia has been remodeled after a June 2024 fire. The owners hope to reopen this month. Check out more photos from our sneak peek or read the full story here.