Morning Briefing: Saturday, May 17, 2025

For local toy stores, tariffs impacting prices, stock

As the U.S. continues its tariff negotiations on China’s and other nations’ goods, Dayton-area toy stores are anxious about what’s to come for their businesses, but they’re planning ahead.

• Changes: The Trump administration recently agreed to scale back its 145% tariffs charged on imports from China to 30% — at least for 90 days. The Chinese government also reduced its retaliatory import taxes on U.S. goods from 125% to 10% while both sides continue to arrange a deal.

• Rising prices: One of the Canada-based suppliers for Topsy Turvy Toys in Tipp City told the business earlier this year that it would be raising its prices by 35%.

• Toy business impact: The Toy Association estimates that 96% of American toy companies are small- and mid-sized businesses. Roughly 50% of these trade organization members reported that tariffs could put them out of business.

• What they’re saying: “I feel I’m pretty well stocked to get through the next 30-60 days. I’m expecting a lag in the supply chain, but not as bad as what we experienced with the pandemic.” — Blue Turtle Toys owner Cathy Tapogna.

Trotwood goes public with opposition to state mental health facility at Hara site

The city of Trotwood made public on its Facebook page Friday a letter opposing any notion of locating a proposed state mental health facility in Trotwood or on the former Hara Arena site.

• The plans: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told the newspaper last June that he expects the state to build the hospital in the Dayton area in the coming years. No proposed location for the site has been publicly announced.

• What they’re hearing: Trotwood City Manager Quincy Pope told the Dayton Daily News he understands from the property’s current owner that state leaders are considering the property as the site of a new behavioral health hospital.

• What they’re saying: “There’s just no communication at all,” Pope said. “I just want to know why this is so secretive.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A third Thug Riders Motorcycle Club member has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy scheme involving murder, arson and other violent acts in southwest Ohio.

• Tip of the day: Everything you should know about NATO coming to Dayton. City officials are asking for patience during the assembly.

• Stat of the day: $2.5 million. That’s the cost for Sinclair Community College to buy an electric aircraft and flight simulator, with an eye on training for students and clients.

• Photo of the day: Stebbins High School held its 2025 graduation ceremony on Thursday at Wright State University’s Nutter Center. Click here for a full photo gallery.