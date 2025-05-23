Morning Briefing: Saturday, May 24, 2025

We also give you the latest from Kettering Health, where the hospital system has launched a temporary urgent clinical support line to help patients get the information they need during a system-wide technology outage the company is experiencing. What questions or concerns do you have? Tell us here.

Opening ceremonies held for NATO Parliamentary Assembly

The NATO assembly in Dayton held an opening ceremony yesterday. Here are some highlights from Friday and what to know as the event continues this weekend.

• Friday roundup: Catch up on yesterday’s main NATO assembly happenings here.

• Voice of Business: The NATO assembly is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our local economy and a spotlight on what makes Dayton so exceptional: our people, our places, and our small businesses.

• Foot traffic: Downtown Dayton businesses on Friday continued to see some slowness as the city has a “NATO village” with some streets walled off, which may deter some folks from visiting the area.

• Getting around: Traffic was steady into downtown Dayton on Friday, where road closures and detours continue as a result of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

• Secretary General: NATO’s highest ranking representative, Secretary General Mark Rutte is coming to Dayton and will take part in sessions Sunday and Monday.

• Fireworks: The city of Dayton has apologized for an unannounced fireworks display downtown on Thursday night that caused negative feedback from residents who were caught off guard by the explosive noises.

• Local students: 11th grade students from Stivers School for the Arts’ AP European History class were asked to write letters to the visiting NATO delegates about what they want the visitors to know about Dayton as well as their hopes for the future.

• Letters to the Editor: Readers react to NATO event in Dayton, Memorial Day and more.

• Map: What you need to know to get around downtown Dayton.

• Photos: Scenes from the NATO events in Dayton on Friday.

• Local connection: The lead military escort accompanying the congressional delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s spring session in Dayton is Springfield native Aaron Reep.

• Delegates explore the city: As a beacon of innovation and promoting peace around the globe, Dayton is the perfect backdrop for NATO visitors.

• Public forum: The majority of events surrounding the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session are closed to the public, but a public forum will take place through Sunday at the University of Dayton’s Roger Glass Center for the Arts.

• Keeping you informed: This news organization will be providing coverage of the NATO Spring Assembly across multiple social platforms to give you live updates, videos, and behind-the-scenes access to the week’s most pivotal moments.

What to know today

• Big move of the day: The University of Dayton Research Institute has been awarded a nearly half a million dollar, seven-year contract with the U.S. Air Force to work on materials, processes and manufacturing technologies for Department of Defense aerospace systems.

• Tip of the day: Graeter’s Ice Cream has collaborated with Kings Island for its second bonus flavor of the summer, Beast Feast.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Table 33 Executive Chef Keith Taylor, who cooked during the Bosnian Peace Accords will make a meal for Swedish delegates in Dayton.

• Inside Ohio Politics: Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel is still considering a run for governor, saying that the state GOP’s endorsement of Vivek Ramaswamy won’t affect his decision.

• Cincinnati Bengals: Slow starts have been a theme consistently addressed throughout Zac Taylor’s first six seasons as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s how he plans to change that trend.

• Vintage Dayton: The NATO Parliamentary Assembly is meeting in Dayton to commemorate the 30th anniversary of those Dayton Peace Accords. Read more about those negotiations here.

• Things to do: Arts and culture events happening as the NATO assembly meets in Dayton.