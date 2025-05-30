Morning Briefing: Saturday, May 31, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Sheetz to open 10th Dayton-area location

Combination gas station, restaurant, convenience store chain Sheetz will open its 10th Dayton-area location next week.

• Location: The store at 2100 South Alex Road in West Carrollton will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday and offer free self-serve coffee and soda all day.

• Grand opening festivities: Sheetz will kick off grand opening festivities at 9 a.m. Wednesday with prize giveaways, including a grand prize of a $2,500 Sheetz gift card.

• For a good cause: Those who bring a non-perishable food item from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday to Sheetz to donate to the area non-profit The Foodbank will receive a Sheetz thermal bag while supplies last.

• Jobs: The new location will employ approximately 30 people.

Dayton Region Walk of Fame inductees selected based on their impactful contributions locally, nationally and internationally

The five inductees to the 2025 Dayton Region Walk of Fame have been announced.

• Vic Cassano Sr.: The king of Dayton-style pizza

• The Original Lakeside: Born and raised in Dayton, they are known for their funky, soulful hit “Fantastic Voyage.”

• The Levin Family: Sam Levin, founder of the Levin Family Foundation, helped build a lasting legacy, one that continues today through family members.

• Rob Lowe: Raised in Dayton, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rob Lowe’s journey from local kid appearing in shows at the Dayton Playhouse to the ranks of Hollywood icon is a story of talent and perseverance.

• Jenell Ross: Breaking barriers and building legacy, Jenell Ross is the only second-generation African-American woman auto dealer in the country.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Kettering Health hopes its phone systems and health records software, Epic, will have more functionality next week after a system-wide technology outage.

• Tip of the day: June is designated as Pride month, where the world celebrates diversity and love with the LGBTQ+ community. Many local events will honor Pride with parades and marches, live entertainment, vendors and more.

• Big move of the day: The East Dayton Neighborhood Development Corporation will transform a former nuisance property on Xenia Avenue in Dayton into a park and community-gathering space.

• Quote of the day: “I desire being around people and feeling energy and eagerness and enthusiasm for life itself. Being fearless, and knowing there’s no rules. I make my own rules, and I deserve to be here just as much as anybody else. I can take up space.” - Dayton rapper and soul singer Illwin, on the inspiration behind his new music.

• Schools: Centerville high school senior Sai Gollamudi received a neurobiology degree from the University of Cincinnati May 2, more than two weeks before he received his high school diploma.

• Inside Ohio Politics: The Ohio House approved a bipartisan bill this week that would require all Ohio correctional facilities to provide menstrual products to inmates free-of-charge.

• Happening today: Funk Fest at Levitt Pavilion, kicks off a summer of concerts today.

• Community Gem: Melinda Hofstetter shares music and conversation with church members who can’t attend services.

• Thing to do: Summer is in full swing with multiple festivals and outdoor concerts.

• Photo of the day: Brit Floyd recently played a sold-out concert at The Rose Music Center at The Heights. The popular Pink Floyd endorsed tribute act from the United Kingdom celebrated the 50th anniversary of the group’s “Wish You Were Here” album. Check out more photos from Tom Gilliam.