Morning Briefing: Saturday, Nov. 1

🛒 SNAP payments: Two federal judges ruled that the Trump administration must continue to fund the SNAP food aid program using contingency funds during the government shutdown.
China soybean deal: Area farmers are optimistic after China agreed to buy at least 25 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans annually for the next three years, easing economic uncertainty.
🗳️ Election 2025: Six candidates are running for three seats on Vandalia City Council.
Judges order the Trump administration to use contingency funds for SNAP payments during the shutdown
Two federal judges ruled nearly simultaneously on Friday that President Donald Trump’s administration must continue to fund SNAP, using contingency funds during the government shutdown.
• SNAP program: The nation’s biggest food aid program, it serves about 1 in 8 Americans and is a major piece of the nation’s social safety net. The program costs around $8 billion per month nationally.
• Legal challenges: Democratic state attorneys general or governors from 25 states, as well as the District of Columbia, challenged the plan to pause the program, contending that the administration has a legal obligation to keep it running in their jurisdictions.
• Contingency funds: The Trump administration said it wasn’t allowed to use a contingency fund with about $5 billion in it for the program. The Democratic officials argued that not only could that money be used, it must be. They also said a separate fund with around $23 billion is available for the cause.
• How the judges ruled:
— A federal judge in Rhode Island ruled from a bench that the program must be funded using at least the contingency funds and asked for an update on progress by Monday.
— A Massachusetts-based judge also gave the administration until Monday to say whether it would partially pay for the benefits for November with contingency money or fund them fully with additional funds.
The rulings are likely to face appeals.
Area farmers react to China’s pledge to buy U.S. soybeans
Area farmers say they hope a new deal that will see China purchase U.S. soybeans again for at least the next three years will mean the end of economic uncertainty.
• The deal: China has agreed to purchase a minimum of 25 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans annually for the next three years as part of an agreement reached by Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
• Trade relations: The deal between the world’s two largest economies comes after months of trade-issue turmoil causing uncertainty around the ability of U.S. soybean farmers to sell this year’s crop.
• Ohio impact: The soybean industry is vital to the state’s economic health, generating approximately $3 billion annually in direct sales and contributing an estimated $8 billion in indirect economic impact.
• What local farmers are saying: “Obviously, it’s great, but ... we’re not going to catch up for this year because they haven’t bought any up to this date and now they’re coming to the table late,” Brian Harbage, whose farm in Clark County’s South Charleston is 50% soybeans, said. “They can’t physically buy enough between now and the end of the year to make up for the losses of this year.”
It is great to have a few days of decent weather to prepare the garden for winter. Fall clean-up is especially helpful if you have a big garden.
