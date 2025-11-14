Morning Briefing: Saturday, Nov. 15

🎫 Ohio ticketing regulation: A proposed House Bill aims to regulate entertainment venues and ticket-selling platforms like Ticketmaster and StubHub in Ohio to combat fraudulent ticket sellers. 🏠 Property tax relief: The Ohio Senate unanimously approved House Bill 124, which shifts authority for setting property values to county auditors, marking the first significant property tax reform to clear both chambers this year. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 31 seconds to read.

Should high school athletes be allowed to profit from NIL deals? Voting starts Monday

Representatives from more than 700 school districts across Ohio will start voting Monday on whether high school athletes can profit off the use of their name, image and likeness.

• Forcing the issue: A lawsuit is ongoing against OHSAA by the family of Jamier Brown, a junior who plays football at Wayne High School and reportedly missed out on deals, such as trading card licensing, ranging into six figures because of Ohio’s current NIL rules. • Where Athletic directors stand: The Dayton Daily News, Journal-News and Springfield News-Sun interviewed athletic directors across the region and found none who oppose the change. This is notable because a similar proposal failed by a two-to-one margin just three years ago. • Voting process: The vote through the Ohio High School Athletic Association will run Monday through Friday and could lead Ohio to join most other states in allowing high school student-athletes to profit off NIL deals. • Ohio in minority: Ohio is one of six states that currently does not allow NIL deals for high school athletes. The others are Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi and Wyoming. Several states approved NIL measures in 2020, and it first went into effect in Florida in 2021.

Ohio House bill proposes regulations on ticket selling platforms

An Ohio House lawmaker wants the state to regulate what entertainment venues and ticket selling platforms like Ticketmaster, StubHub and others can, cannot and must do within state borders. • House Bill 563: Introduced by Rep. Mark Hiner, R-Howard, it intends to address what he considers to be fraudulent ticket sellers. • What Hiner is saying: “House Bill 563 targets third-party sellers who disguise themselves as official venues, artists, or ticket platforms. These websites exploit legal loopholes to make their pages look nearly identical to legitimate ones, often using similar logos, names, and designs. They markup ticket prices dramatically, and in some cases, sell tickets they don’t even own,” Hiner said. • Ticket prices: The first change Hiner’s bill proposes is to require entertainment venue operators to disclose to consumers, in a conspicuous manner, the all-in cost of certain tickets up front, including fees and surcharges. • What else the bill would do: It would prohibit “online ticket marketplaces or ticket resellers from using words, images, trademarks, copyright, web design or internet addresses that are identical or substantially similar to those associated with a place of entertainment without written permission from the place of entertainment.”

Thanksgiving is two weeks away, and it’s time to start shopping for your holiday feast. Whether you’re cooking the entire meal or just bringing a side dish, we compared prices across major retailers to help you find deals so you can save money while still putting together a memorable Thanksgiving dinner.