Morning Briefing: Saturday, Nov. 22

🔌AES Ohio donation: AES Ohio contributed $1 million to the Salvation Army's "Gift of Power" fund, which assists residents who don't qualify for government aid in paying electric bills. 🎁 Shopping season: Ohioans are set to spend 3.1% more this holiday season compared to last year, totaling approximately $32 billion.

Springboro manufacturer eyes expansion, 45 new jobs, millions in additional payroll

A Springboro manufacturer intends to add 45 jobs to its Advanced Drive facility.

• Advanced Interior Solutions, Inc.: Founded in 2004, AISI and its partner company, Advanced Engineering Solutions, Inc., are manufacturers of thermoformed products for automotive, aerospace, and commercial flooring industries. • The details: The company intends to create 45 new jobs, add $2.2 million in new payroll, while retaining 61 existing positions, representing a payroll investment of $3.1 million in Warren County. • New positions: They will include assembly employees, production supervisors, and manufacturing and quality engineers. • What they are saying: “The Advanced family of companies and the Do family are proud to again partner with the city of Springboro, Warren County and the state of Ohio for our next chapter of growth,” Daklak Do, president and CEO of both Advanced Engineering Solutions and Advanced Interior Solutions, said.

Dayton electric company donates $1M to its ‘Gift of Power’ program

Dayton electric utility AES Ohio donated $1 million to the Salvation Army to reinvigorate its “Gift of Power” fund, a program to help residents who don’t qualify for government assistance in paying electric bills. • About the program: Administered by the Salvation Army, the fund helps qualified recipients, with payments ranging from about $300 to $500. The program has helped 4,871 households, with 11,263 residents over 11 years. • How it started: The program, started more than a decade ago, was born of inquiries the company had often fielded from customers, especially in the winter, about avenues to help people pay their electric bills. • What they are saying: “What a relief it is for those running low on funds to have a place to go to, to get help, to get the lights on,” said Maj. Paul Cornell, who administers the Salvation Army Kroc Center with his wife, Maj. Martina Cornell. • AES Ohio’s total support: Over the years AES Ohio’s support has amounted to $2.5 million, with donations from AES Ohio employees and customers north of $603,000.

