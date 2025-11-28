Morning Briefing: Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025

🏠 Property taxes: Gov. Mike DeWine has approved a correction to the biennium budget bill that would have possibly cut roughly 11,000 Homestead exemption recipients out of the “piggyback” benefit.

🎅 Things to do: Free events, from holiday bazaars to musical performances, can be found across the Dayton region in December.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 2 minutes, 45 seconds to read.

***

Deals, giveaways draw Black Friday shoppers in droves

A line formed at Cabela’s in Centerville on Friday of more than 200 customers who started showing up as early as 3 a.m. to make final preparations for the busiest shopping day of the year.

• Incentives: The first 250 customers through the doors when it opened at 5 a.m. received a gift card worth at least $10 and as much as $500. Everyone in line was offered free hot chocolate.

• The business perspective: “Honestly, this is one of the better Black Fridays I’ve seen in years.” — Eric Grewing, store manager of Cabela’s on Cornerstone Boulevard in Centerville

• The customer perspective: “We went to the Speedway to use the bathroom. It was the only thing open.” — John Nesbit, who stayed in line all morning in Beavercreek

• All shopping: Total holiday spending is projected to surpass $1 trillion for the first time, growing between 3.7% and 4.2% over 2024.

FREE CONTENT: The average Gen Z credit score has dropped. Millions are missing their payments

For a generation raised in a digital economy, Gen Z is finding that financial adulthood isn’t as seamless as a tap-to-pay transaction. Here’s what you should know.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The Southwest Ohio area is likely to get snow this weekend as wintry precipitation moves in.

• Tip of the day: We have 12 great cookie recipes that were submitted as part of our holiday cookie contest.

• Person to know today: David Payne. For two years, he’s been the shopkeep and apprentice at Encore Instrument Repair in Dayton.