Morning Briefing: Saturday, Nov. 8

🔑 Section 8 apartments: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development canceled a Section 8 contract with the now-vacant Bancroft Apartments complex over unresolved health and safety violations. 🔎 Local UPS plane crash victim: A retired officer from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s 445th Airlift Wing was among those killed in the Nov. 4 UPS plane crash in Louisville, Ky. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 13 seconds to read.

***

Ohio lawmakers eye intoxicating hemp fix, cannabis law update before Thanksgiving

Ohio lawmakers are eyeing a quick and permanent legislative fix to the oft-criticized unregulated sale of intoxicating hemp products in the state after a series of shifts have thrown the legality of the merchandise into limbo. • Current law: Any Ohio retailer can sell intoxicating hemp products to any customer, at their own discretion. Federal law and Ohio law protect hemp-derived products and have little to say on product regulations or limitations on their sales. • Restraining order: The legality of these products can only be guaranteed until early December. On Dec. 2, a temporary restraining order is set to expire that blocks Gov. Mike DeWine’s executive orders that banned the sale of intoxicating hemp products. • Next move: Select members of the Ohio House and Senate will soon embark on a so-called conference committee to hammer out a legislative compromise between each chamber. Both chambers want to age-restrict sales and both want safety testing on intoxicating hemp products. • What lawmakers are saying: “The positive about this is it’s going to eliminate about 6,000 places where children and other people can go in and buy (hemp-derived) THC products, unregulated, right off the shelf; you don’t have to show an ID,” Ohio House Speaker Matt Huffman said. “All of that is going away.”

HUD revokes Section 8 contract with West Dayton apartment owner over health, safety concerns

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development cancelled a Section 8 housing assistance contract with a West Dayton apartment complex because ownership allegedly failed to remedy major health and safety threats. • Bancroft Apartments: A company called Green Bancroft LLC purchased the property in 2019. The complex, built in the late 1950s, is now vacant and boarded up. • Residents: They were issued housing vouchers earlier this year, and Greater Dayton Premier Management helped relocate 52 families, with the last moving out in July. • Location concerns: The apartments are in an area that the city has designated as a priority for investments through the Dayton Recovery Plan, which is the spending blueprint for $138 million in federal COVID relief funding. • What officials are saying: “We are gravely concerned about the future condition of that site and its potential impact on the recent investments in the Miami Chapel and Edgemont neighborhoods,” said Kiya Patrick, vice president of strategic development with Greater Dayton Premier Management, which is the local public housing authority.

FREE CONTENT: Dayton Daily Explore: A curated guide of things for families to do this weekend

From cozy breakfasts and creative adventures to laid-back local eats, we’ve mapped out a weekend full of easy family fun right here in the Gem City.