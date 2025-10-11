Morning Briefing: Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025

🏫 Miamisburg reinstates teachers: The Miamisburg School Board unanimously voted to reinstate two teachers placed on leave over comments about activist Charlie Kirk. 🗳️ Election 2025: Kettering voters will select a new mayor during the Nov. 4 general election. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 4 minutes, 17 seconds to read.

***

Area stores say intoxicating hemp ban will hurt small businesses, consumers

Local smoke shops, vape shops, alcohol retailers and other businesses say they are disappointed that starting on Tuesday they will no longer be allowed to sell popular hemp-derived THC products that account for a significant share of their sales. • Executive order: Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order on Oct. 8 that takes effect next Tuesday, Oct. 14, banning the sale of intoxicating hemp products for the next several months. • The reason: DeWine says this is meant to crack down on the sale of unregulated psychoactive cannabinoid products that anyone, even children, can buy at gas stations, markets, convenience stores and other retailers. • What retailers are saying: “This is going to hurt a lot of businesses,” said Ed Alkhateeb, the owner of Smoker’s Saver in southeast Dayton where delta-8 and similar products account for about 30% of the store’s sales. • Lawsuit: A lawsuit filed Thursday by a trade group hoping to prevent the ban estimates that 20,000 Ohioans will be unemployed as a result of DeWine’s ban if it goes into effect, resulting in billions of dollars in negative economic impact.

Miamisburg teachers to stay, with conditions, after Charlie Kirk comments

Miamisburg School Board voted Thursday to reinstate two teachers placed on administrative leave regarding comments made about conservative political activist Charlie Kirk. • The teachers: Music teacher and band director Steve Aylward and social studies teacher Rachael O’Connor were placed on leave last month. • Agreements: — The teachers agreed to an unpaid suspension that would be considered to be “served,” with the pay deducted partially from each of their paychecks until the end of the fiscal year. — The teachers agreed not to repeat their behavior, with O’Connor also agreeing not to post inflammatory comments on social media. If they do so, that would be grounds for them to be fired. • What the Superintendent is saying: “At the root of it, what happened here not only reflected national political and cultural divisions, but it brought those divisions home to Miamisburg,” Stacy Maney said. “The challenge for members of the board of education, and for me as superintendent, was to identify the best possible solution, if such a thing could be found, for everyone, including the two teachers at the center of the upheaval.” • Back in the classrooms: The teachers are scheduled to return to work Oct. 20 following the district’s fall break.

FREE CONTENT: Ohio fire marshal: Get your home heating system inspected now, ahead of colder days

Making sure heating systems in homes and businesses are in proper working order should be a top priority before colder weather arrives. The Ohio Department of Commerce divisions of State Fire Marshal and Industrial Compliance are encouraging everyone to have their heating systems inspected and maintained to ensure safe and efficient operation throughout the upcoming colder months.