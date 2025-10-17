Morning Briefing: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

Here are three things you should know today:
🏛️ Ohio redistricting: Gov. Mike DeWine announced this week that he and the rest of the Ohio Redistricting Commission will convene for the first time on Tuesday.
🔎 No confidence: The union that represents Dayton Public Schools teachers entered a vote of no confidence in current board president Chrisondra Goodwine, who is running for reelection.
🗳️ Election 2025: Five candidates, including two incumbents, have thrown their hats in the ring for three seats on Beavercreek City Council.
Ohio congressional redistricting group to meet next week; 10 days before deadline
Ohio is in a unique position where it is bound by its state constitution to redraw its 15 congressional district boundaries before the 2026 midterm election.
• The process: Ohio’s redistricting process was overhauled by a voter-approved constitutional amendment that was meant to incentivize bipartisanship by enacting bipartisan-approved maps for an entire decade and only allowing partisan-approved maps to be approved as a temporary last resort.
• The power: Republicans have the power to wait out the clock and approve a congressional map on a partisan basis.
• The commission: The Ohio Redistricting Commission is made up of the governor, the auditor, the secretary of state, two individuals appointed by Republican statehouse leaders and two other individuals appointed by Democratic leaders.
• What they’re saying: “As I’ve stated before, with this now being in the realm of a six-year map, an awful lot of the ability for the minority party to have a bigger influence over this is primarily centered on a 10-year map. So, we’ll see where we end up. I’d like to have a bipartisan agreement, but we’ll see.” — Senate President Rob McColley, R-Napoleon.
As trick-or-treat night quickly approaches across the region, it’s important to make sure Halloween celebrations are not only fun and memorable, but safe.
