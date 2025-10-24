Morning Briefing: Saturday, Oct. 25

Here are three things you should know today:
🏠 Property tax relief: The Ohio House has passed two major bills aimed at reducing property taxes, potentially saving residents $2.4 billion and introducing state-funded assistance for the first time in years.
💻 Age verification law: Despite Ohio’s new law requiring pornographic websites to verify users are at least 18 years old, many sites have yet to comply nearly a month after it took effect.
🗳️ Election 2025: Four candidates are running for two seats on Trotwood City Council this November.
If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.
Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.
The newsletter should take about 4 minutes, 17 seconds to read.
***
Ohio House passes two bills that offer $2.4B in property tax relief
The Ohio House has passed a pair of significant property tax relief bills that could save Ohioans $2.4 billion and for the first time in years includes state-funded help to lower tax bills.
• House Bill 186: This bill caps school district tax increases to the rate of inflation — that provides an estimated $1.7 billion in tax credit statewide to property owners over three years. The credits will appear on second half 2026 tax bills. It also provides a temporary $465 million offset over two years to school districts — keeping revenues steady at 2024 levels.
• What it means: Lawmakers essentially took a “time machine” approach, going back to 2022 and compared property value increases to inflation rates. The difference between the two numbers determined the credit amount HB 186 provides.
• House Bill 335: A drastically revised version of this bill will save an estimated $620 million to $763 million over three years by capping inside millage to the gross domestic product (GDP) deflator.
• What it means: Counties, cities, townships, villages and schools all share up to 10-mills of what’s called inside millage. Revenue from that source grows with value spikes and isn’t impacted by the 20-mill floor factor, so everyone will benefit from the inflation cap.
Porn sites not asking for age verification despite new Ohio law
Nearly a month after an Ohio law went into effect requiring pornographic websites to verify the age of users before showing explicit content, many porn sites have taken no action in response to the new law.
• Age verification: Ohio’s new law requires explicit sites to only show content to users who can prove they’re at least 18 years old, through a government ID or other identifying documents.
• Exceptions: The law also has carve-outs for the press; internet and cable providers; and, among others, “a provider of an interactive computer service,” as defined by the federal Telecommunications Act of 1996.
• Porn sites: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, tasked with ensuring compliance, said this month that only one of 20 top porn sites was actually complying with the law.
• What Yost is saying: “This duly enacted law protects young, impressionable children from the harms of adult-only material found online,” Yost said in a statement. “It’s time for these companies to explain why they think they’re above the law.”
FREE CONTENT: ‘We have rehearsed this for a long time’: Miami U. Symphony Orchestra to play during ‘Frankenstein’ movie showing on Halloween
On Halloween, the Miami University Symphony Orchestra conducted by Ricardo Averbach will bring the “Frankenstein” movie back with a soundtrack played by the orchestra.
Multiple college departments will join forces to bring the story of Mary Shelley’s 1800s novel to life.
What to know today
• One big takeaway: Law enforcement and traffic safety groups say drivers put themselves and others at risk by driving around in damaged vehicles.
• Big move of the day: DJ International Market offering retail food sales, limited household goods and specialty imported grocery products is being planned in Trotwood.
• Dayton Food & Dining: Michelle and David Jackson recently opened The Purple Pig Cafe in Carlisle.
• Schools: Millions of college students could face significant new obstacles paying for graduate school after federal loan limits were signed into law this summer as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
• Featured column: Contributing Writer Jessica Graue on not just wanting, but needing, that rare 1980s metal lunchbox with thermos.
• Thing to do: 5 things to do to celebrate Halloween in Dayton this weekend.
• Vintage Dayton: It’s been 50 years since world famous daredevil Evel Knievel successfully jumped over 14 Greyhound buses with his motorcycle in the Kings Island parking lot.
• Athlete of the week: Conner Eyink plays golf and football at Mechanicsburg during the fall. He wrapped up his senior season on the links with a 15th place finish at the Division III Boys Golf State Tournament on Oct. 14. He also caught eight passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns against Northeastern back on the gridiron on Oct. 17.
• Photo of the day: MadeWell Market hosted the Boos & Booze MadeWell Market at Indian Creek Distillery in Miami County last Saturday. Festivities included handmade items from small business vendors, food trucks, cocktails, spirit tastings, live music from Cameron Davies, costumes and more. Check out all of our photos by Tom Gilliam here 📷.