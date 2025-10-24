Morning Briefing: Saturday, Oct. 25

💻 Age verification law: Despite Ohio’s new law requiring pornographic websites to verify users are at least 18 years old, many sites have yet to comply nearly a month after it took effect. 🗳️ Election 2025: Four candidates are running for two seats on Trotwood City Council this November. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 4 minutes, 17 seconds to read.

Ohio House passes two bills that offer $2.4B in property tax relief

The Ohio House has passed a pair of significant property tax relief bills that could save Ohioans $2.4 billion and for the first time in years includes state-funded help to lower tax bills. • House Bill 186: This bill caps school district tax increases to the rate of inflation — that provides an estimated $1.7 billion in tax credit statewide to property owners over three years. The credits will appear on second half 2026 tax bills. It also provides a temporary $465 million offset over two years to school districts — keeping revenues steady at 2024 levels. • What it means: Lawmakers essentially took a “time machine” approach, going back to 2022 and compared property value increases to inflation rates. The difference between the two numbers determined the credit amount HB 186 provides. • House Bill 335: A drastically revised version of this bill will save an estimated $620 million to $763 million over three years by capping inside millage to the gross domestic product (GDP) deflator. • What it means: Counties, cities, townships, villages and schools all share up to 10-mills of what’s called inside millage. Revenue from that source grows with value spikes and isn’t impacted by the 20-mill floor factor, so everyone will benefit from the inflation cap.

Porn sites not asking for age verification despite new Ohio law

Nearly a month after an Ohio law went into effect requiring pornographic websites to verify the age of users before showing explicit content, many porn sites have taken no action in response to the new law. • Age verification: Ohio’s new law requires explicit sites to only show content to users who can prove they’re at least 18 years old, through a government ID or other identifying documents. • Exceptions: The law also has carve-outs for the press; internet and cable providers; and, among others, “a provider of an interactive computer service,” as defined by the federal Telecommunications Act of 1996. • Porn sites: Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, tasked with ensuring compliance, said this month that only one of 20 top porn sites was actually complying with the law. • What Yost is saying: “This duly enacted law protects young, impressionable children from the harms of adult-only material found online,” Yost said in a statement. “It’s time for these companies to explain why they think they’re above the law.”

FREE CONTENT: ‘We have rehearsed this for a long time’: Miami U. Symphony Orchestra to play during ‘Frankenstein’ movie showing on Halloween

On Halloween, the Miami University Symphony Orchestra conducted by Ricardo Averbach will bring the “Frankenstein” movie back with a soundtrack played by the orchestra. Multiple college departments will join forces to bring the story of Mary Shelley’s 1800s novel to life.