Morning Briefing: Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

Buc-ee’s progress: Store, roadway construction continues in Huber Heights as 6-month countdown to open begins

As construction of Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s store continues in Huber Heights, crews have completed substantial roadway and interchange improvements nearby in preparation for the anticipated increase in traffic to the mega-sized, Beaver-themed travel center. • Recent progress: The store is slowly becoming recognizable, with star emblems hung on the building’s exterior and customary entryway designs evoking the feel of Buc-ee’s stores in other areas of the country. • Roadwork: The roadway project is nearing the end of its fourth phase, which includes the construction of a center lane concrete island on Ohio State Route 235, as well as storm sewer installation and related improvements. • Final phase: The final stage of roadwork will bring nightly lane closures, as the surface course of pavement is installed and lane striping is completed. The project will conclude with the installation of new traffic signals and overhead trusses, expected in November. • Opening date: Buc-ee’s began its search for managers at the Huber Heights location this summer and is still on schedule for an April 2026 opening.

Mahle to close Ohio plant, company warns

Mahle Behr will close its Mount Sterling, Ohio plant next year, the company has warned the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. • Local connection: Mahle Behr has a Webster Street plant in Dayton that in August celebrated a centennial anniversary. • Job numbers: About 141 employees will be affected by the closure. Some on the work from Mount Sterling will move to the Dayton plant. • What they are saying: “While this closure is a very difficult step for our company, our priority is to support our employees and minimize the disruption to their lives,” Samantha Wilkins, the company’s human resources director, wrote in a letter to the state. • Timeline: The closure at the Mount Sterling facility will begin Dec. 1 and continue through Aug. 31.

FREE CONTENT: Family festivals and non-spooky events in the Dayton region

There are many Halloween attractions and events created for the whole family, including in the Dayton area. Here is a guide to a number of them.