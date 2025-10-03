Morning Briefing: Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

Here are three things you should know today:
🦫 Buc-ee’s progress: Roadway upgrades near the site are underway as Buc-ee’s stays on track for its April 2026 opening.
⚙️ Mahle plant closure: The auto parts manufacturer will begin shutting down its Mount Sterling, Ohio plant on Dec. 1, while its Dayton facility on Webster Street remains open.
🎃 Halloween happenings: Check out our guide to a number of local Halloween attractions and events created for the whole family.
Buc-ee’s progress: Store, roadway construction continues in Huber Heights as 6-month countdown to open begins
As construction of Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s store continues in Huber Heights, crews have completed substantial roadway and interchange improvements nearby in preparation for the anticipated increase in traffic to the mega-sized, Beaver-themed travel center.
• Recent progress: The store is slowly becoming recognizable, with star emblems hung on the building’s exterior and customary entryway designs evoking the feel of Buc-ee’s stores in other areas of the country.
• Roadwork: The roadway project is nearing the end of its fourth phase, which includes the construction of a center lane concrete island on Ohio State Route 235, as well as storm sewer installation and related improvements.
• Final phase: The final stage of roadwork will bring nightly lane closures, as the surface course of pavement is installed and lane striping is completed. The project will conclude with the installation of new traffic signals and overhead trusses, expected in November.
• Opening date: Buc-ee’s began its search for managers at the Huber Heights location this summer and is still on schedule for an April 2026 opening.
Mahle to close Ohio plant, company warns
Mahle Behr will close its Mount Sterling, Ohio plant next year, the company has warned the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
• Local connection: Mahle Behr has a Webster Street plant in Dayton that in August celebrated a centennial anniversary.
• Job numbers: About 141 employees will be affected by the closure. Some on the work from Mount Sterling will move to the Dayton plant.
• What they are saying: “While this closure is a very difficult step for our company, our priority is to support our employees and minimize the disruption to their lives,” Samantha Wilkins, the company’s human resources director, wrote in a letter to the state.
• Timeline: The closure at the Mount Sterling facility will begin Dec. 1 and continue through Aug. 31.
FREE CONTENT: Family festivals and non-spooky events in the Dayton region
There are many Halloween attractions and events created for the whole family, including in the Dayton area. Here is a guide to a number of them.
What to know today
• One big takeaway: The Xenia Board of Education won’t vote on firing three educators over social media posts about Charlie Kirk, extending a controversy that has gripped the district since the conservative podcaster’s death.
• Big move of the day: Resonant Sciences has started construction on the company’s latest building in Beavercreek, as the defense contractor expands its partnerships with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
• Quote of the day: “Z93 was a powerhouse in Dayton, and we’re thrilled to bring it back for a new era,” said Market Manager Brett Beshore about the station’s return to local airwaves.
• Election 2025: Seven people are running for four seats on the Dayton Public School Board of Education this November. Three of those running are newcomers, while the rest have prior experience on the school board.
• Thing to do: Here’s a look at what’s happening around the region this weekend.
• Heads up: Rite Aid has closed all of its locations nationwide after more than 60 years of operation.
• Vintage Dayton: Andrew Walsh and Centerville-Washington History will present “Dayton Triangles: The Football Team,” Oct. 21 at the RecPlex West auditorium.
• Athlete of the week: The Oakwood High School girls soccer defensive unit has been an impenetrable force this season, allowing just three goals through 15 matches. Jills senior defender Sally Altenburg has played a key role in their success.
• Cincinnati Bengals: 3 things to know about Sunday’s game against the Lions.
• Photo of the day: Stella Hayes walks with a mum she picked for her mother to purchase during the Tipp City Mum Festival on Sunday, Sept. 28 at Tipp City Park. See more photos from photographer Bryant Billing here 📷.