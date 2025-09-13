Morning Briefing: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025

🗳️ Springboro schools: Springboro City Schools is seeking a $115 million bond on the Nov. 4 ballot that would not raise taxes, as it replaces part of a previous bond being paid off. 🔎 Investigation update: A 22-year-old Utah man who was arrested and booked on murder charges in the assassination of Charlie Kirk held deep disdain for the conservative activist’s provocative viewpoints, officials said. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 45 seconds to read.

Dayton VA’s piece of $800M found for maintenance nationwide is set

With nearly $1 billion gleaned from savings nationwide, the Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center campus is slated to see improvements to its electrical and steam distribution systems in coming months. • Maintenance program: The work is part of a larger, national effort the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for work meant to address deferred needs. • Dayton repairs and upgrades: They will address a steam distribution system, replacement of steam lines, upgrading of paralleling switchgear for electrical systems and more. • What they are saying: “This is another step forward in our efforts to make the VA work better for the veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving,” VA Secretary Doug Collins said in July. “Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure help improve care for veterans, and these additional funds will enable VA to achieve that goal.” • By the numbers: The Dayton VA is responsible for 351 beds and a budget of some $710 million annually. The Dayton-based health care system serves nearly 46,000 veterans annually.

Springboro asks for $115 million to fix schools, build new elementary school

Springboro City Schools is requesting a 2.8-mill, $115 million bond that the district treasurer says will not raise taxes because it will replace part of a previous bond that is being paid off. • Cost translation: The cost is $98 per $100,000 in home value. • How the funds will be used: The bond would pay for a new preschool through second grade school at the Easton Farm site, science classrooms and a cafeteria upgrade at the high school, an athletics multi-purpose center and other district-wide improvements that include all-day kindergarten, safety and security, playground upgrades and technology. • What they are saying: “A lot of times as buildings are older, they’re not really equipped for today’s learning,” Springboro Treasurer Terrah Stacy said. “It costs extra in order to retrofit buildings. And sometimes you can’t even retrofit them to make them conducive to today’s learning environment.” • Enrollment numbers: They have stayed relatively flat, but district officials say eventually, with more new developments in Springboro, enrollment could rise.

FREE CONTENT: There’s a clothing boutique inside a Dayton Metro Library branch: What to know about it

Books and fashion go hand-in-hand at the West Dayton Branch of the Dayton Metro Library. Inside the Eichelberger Opportunity Space, Essence of West Boutique, established in 2023, has become a haven for those in West Dayton searching for or wanting to donate clothes in a variety of sizes for all ages.