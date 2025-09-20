Morning Briefing: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025

👣 River Walk: Planners hope to improve the 1.25-mile loop trail in the heart of downtown Dayton. 🍎 Hidden Valley Orchards: Guests can now explore the orchard free of charge, making it “easier than ever to enjoy all that Hidden Valley Orchards has to offer.” If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 51 seconds to read.

Troy officials weighing next steps as distillery owner faces charges, lawsuit

The city of Troy is waiting to see what happens with criminal charges against an area business developer before deciding whether to try and recoup hundreds of thousands of dollars in business loans. • City loans: Anthony “Tony” Michael Scott , of Troy, received about $400,000 in loans from the city — as well as grants from the state — for the Moeller Brew Barn location in Troy and A.M. Scott Distillery in Troy’s Mayflower building. Both businesses are now defunct. • Legal trouble: Scott is awaiting trial on a criminal case out of Mercer County while facing a lawsuit brought against him and others by an investor in the Moeller Brew Barn venture. • Moeller Brew Barn: After opening its flagship location in Maria Stein in 2015, Moeller Brew Barn expanded into Troy in 2019, and Dayton and Monroe in 2022. Scott sold his interest in the company in 2022. • What Troy officials are saying: On the city-issued loans, Troy City Director Patrick Titterington said “some (are) more paid off than others ... We have not filed criminally or civilly. We’re still looking into all our options.”

Dayton riverfront partners want to upgrade downtown River Walk

Lots of people who stroll atop the levees in downtown Dayton probably do not know they are on something called the River Walk. • Where is the River Walk? The 1.25-mile loop trail in the heart of downtown Dayton runs along the top of the levees on both the north and the south banks of the Great Miami River downtown. The loop trail stretches from Riverside Drive to Monument Avenue. • What it offers: The pathway provides beautiful skyline views, swings, benches, bird-watching and easy connections to the Great Miami River Recreation Trail and RiversEdge Amphitheater. • Disconnected elements: Parts of the trail are paved, while other sections have gravel or concrete pavers. Parts of the pathway have large shade trees, while some sections have no cover. Two parts of River Walk that go under the interstate get dark and are not very welcoming, especially in the evening. • The goal: Dayton Riverfront Plan partners hope to upgrade the trail experience and add amenities and place-making components that make it feel more connected.

FREE CONTENT: How children, families can discover the arts with Dayton Live

Dayton Live’s Discovery Series offers affordable tickets, world-class performances, and a chance to sit inside the historic Victoria Theatre. The program has been quietly shaping young audiences for decades.