Morning Briefing: Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025

Here are three things you should know today:
💸 Troy business loan dispute: The city of Troy is holding off on legal action to recover approximately $400,000 in business loans given to developer Anthony “Tony” Michael Scott, regarding the now-closed Moeller Brew Barn and A.M. Scott Distillery.
👣 River Walk: Planners hope to improve the 1.25-mile loop trail in the heart of downtown Dayton.
🍎 Hidden Valley Orchards: Guests can now explore the orchard free of charge, making it “easier than ever to enjoy all that Hidden Valley Orchards has to offer.”
If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.
Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.
The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 51 seconds to read.
***
Troy officials weighing next steps as distillery owner faces charges, lawsuit
The city of Troy is waiting to see what happens with criminal charges against an area business developer before deciding whether to try and recoup hundreds of thousands of dollars in business loans.
• City loans: Anthony “Tony” Michael Scott , of Troy, received about $400,000 in loans from the city — as well as grants from the state — for the Moeller Brew Barn location in Troy and A.M. Scott Distillery in Troy’s Mayflower building. Both businesses are now defunct.
• Legal trouble: Scott is awaiting trial on a criminal case out of Mercer County while facing a lawsuit brought against him and others by an investor in the Moeller Brew Barn venture.
• Moeller Brew Barn: After opening its flagship location in Maria Stein in 2015, Moeller Brew Barn expanded into Troy in 2019, and Dayton and Monroe in 2022. Scott sold his interest in the company in 2022.
• What Troy officials are saying: On the city-issued loans, Troy City Director Patrick Titterington said “some (are) more paid off than others ... We have not filed criminally or civilly. We’re still looking into all our options.”
Dayton riverfront partners want to upgrade downtown River Walk
Lots of people who stroll atop the levees in downtown Dayton probably do not know they are on something called the River Walk.
• Where is the River Walk? The 1.25-mile loop trail in the heart of downtown Dayton runs along the top of the levees on both the north and the south banks of the Great Miami River downtown. The loop trail stretches from Riverside Drive to Monument Avenue.
• What it offers: The pathway provides beautiful skyline views, swings, benches, bird-watching and easy connections to the Great Miami River Recreation Trail and RiversEdge Amphitheater.
• Disconnected elements: Parts of the trail are paved, while other sections have gravel or concrete pavers. Parts of the pathway have large shade trees, while some sections have no cover. Two parts of River Walk that go under the interstate get dark and are not very welcoming, especially in the evening.
• The goal: Dayton Riverfront Plan partners hope to upgrade the trail experience and add amenities and place-making components that make it feel more connected.
FREE CONTENT: How children, families can discover the arts with Dayton Live
Dayton Live’s Discovery Series offers affordable tickets, world-class performances, and a chance to sit inside the historic Victoria Theatre.
The program has been quietly shaping young audiences for decades.
What to know today
• One big takeaway: Dayton’s city manager has gone without an annual performance evaluation for three years as her pay has steadily risen, a Dayton Daily News investigation found.
• Tip of the day: Guests can now explore Hidden Valley Orchards in Lebanon free of charge. This includes strolling through the property, visiting the animals, seeing the 2,100 newly planted apple trees and relaxing on the lawn.
• Dayton Food & Dining: Long’s Sideout Sports & Spirits, a new recreation facility featuring six pickleball courts and a bar is celebrating its grand opening this weekend.
• Heads up: People in Fairborn may hear loud noises, including a cannon boom, during the open ceremony and flyover for the Air Force Marathon this morning.
• Vintage Dayton: We went back in the Dayton Daily News archives to find advertised prices on cars, groceries, clothing, electronics, homes and more from the 1930s through the 1980s to see how things have changed over time.
• Athlete of the week: Troy senior quarterback Aiden Kirkpatrick rushed for a career-high 143 yards and two TDs and threw for another 139 yards as the Trojans beat Piqua 28-7 last week. Nominate your athlete for the DDN Athlete of the Week.
• Cincinnati Bengals: Backup quarterback Jake Browning talks about continuing the Bengals early success.
• Photo of the day: Rock & Roll Hall of Famers the Beach Boys brought their Sounds of Summer Tour to Fraze Pavilion in Kettering on Tuesday. Surf on over to check out all of the photos 📷.