Morning Briefing: Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025

🥪 Culp’s Cafe: The Calzada family, known for over a decade of work at Carillon Historical Park, is now running Culp’s Café, offering “American brunch classics with a twist.” 🍻 Oktoberfest: The annual event isn’t just a beloved Dayton tradition, it’s the Dayton Art Institute’s largest fundraiser. We have you covered with everything you need to know. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 52 seconds to read.

***

Dayton approves funding for ‘violence interrupters,’ in effort to curb violent crime

Dayton’s elected leaders this week approved funding for a program designed to interrupt cycles of violence that officials hope will result in fewer killings and shootings in a city that last year had one of the highest homicide rates in the nation. • A new approach: The idea is to take a public health approach to reducing bloodshed that treats violence as a contagious disease. It is based on a model developed by Cure Violence Global. • The cost: The Dayton City Commission this week approved a $473,000 agreement with the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) to help set up a violence interruption program. • What it will look like: Workers will try to change behaviors and attitudes about conflict and violence, mediate disputes to prevent conflict from escalating and connect people with resources that can improve their lives and make them less likely to engage in violent activities. • Target area: The program’s target area is the North Main Street corridor, which is home to multiple neighborhoods that have been homicide and violent crime hotspots.

Calzada’s Kitchen takes over Culp’s Café at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton

Calzada’s Kitchen, a family with more than a decade of experience working at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton, is now operating Culp’s Café. • The family: Jose and Carol Calzada, with the help of their children Danny Cortes, D’juliana Calzada, Frank Calzada and Maui Calzada, are bringing “American brunch classics with a twist” to the restaurant. • What they are saying: “People can expect to see the same dishes they’ve had elsewhere, but they’re going to see a work of art,” Carol Calzada said. • Old favorites: Longtime staples such as “Rike’s” traditional pecan chicken salad and the nectar cream soda remain on the menu. • New items: They include Avocado Toast and a Loaded Shrimp & Grits Bowl. • Culp’s Cafe history: Culp’s Café is a one-of-a-kind eatery paying homage to small soda fountains, lunch counters and the Culp family. Charlotte Gilbert Culp, a widow who began selling baked goods in 1902 to support her six children, is the café’s namesake.

FREE CONTENT: It’s flu season: What to know and where to get a flu shot in Dayton

The beginning of fall kicks off flu season which means it’s time to consider a flu shot. Flu season in Ohio can start as early as October and run as late as March. Here’s an overview of what you need to know and where you can go to be vaccinated.