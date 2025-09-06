Morning Briefing: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025

🍖 Ohio Renaissance Festival: 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q in Waynesville experiences a surge in business during the festival season. 🍅 Dorothy Lane Market: One major incentive for signing up for the Club DLM card: it’s free. More than 10,000 new households have signed up since the Mason location opened. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 50 seconds to read.

Ohio’s, Dayton region’s unemployment rates hit four year high

Ohio’s and the Dayton metro area’s unemployment rates hit a four-year high in July, which goes back to when the economy was still in the fairly early stages of recovering from the bruising COVID pandemic. • Simply said: The unemployment rate reflects the number of people who do not have a job but who are actively looking for work, as a percentage of the total labor force. The unemployment rate does not count people who do not have a job but who are not searching for work. • The numbers: In July, the Dayton metro area’s unemployment rate increased to 5.6%, which was up from 5.2% in June. The metro area includes Montgomery, Miami and Greene counties. This was the highest unemployment rate since June 2021. • Survey says: An increase in unemployment can be a positive sign that more people are getting off the sidelines to look for work. But Ohio’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey shows the state has a ratio of 1.1 unemployed persons per job opening. • What they are saying: “If we have a high unemployment rate alongside an increasing labor force participation rate, that could suggest more folks are entering the work force, but haven’t found a job yet. However, high unemployment paired with a decreasing labor force participation rate could suggest people are not finding jobs, becoming discouraged and leaving the work force,” Heather Smith of Policy Matters Ohio said.

‘Destination dinner’ spot on Ohio Renaissance Festival grounds: What to know about 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q

1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q in Waynesville will see more than four times the amount of orders during Ohio Renaissance Festival season compared to a typical day. • Almost a decade of BBQ: 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q was founded in 2016 by Pitmasters Chris Cavender and Mike Tenore. They opened the BBQ joint as an opportunity to keep their seasonal employees. • The menu: Every Friday, the restaurant serves prime rib along with staples such as pulled pork, turkey breast and hot links. All meats are smoked on-site. Favorite homemade sides include mac and cheese and baked beans. For dessert, customers should try the blackberry or peach cobbler. • Whole lotta butts: On an Ohio Renaissance Festival day, they go through about 15 pans of pork. That’s 90 pork butts for a three-day week. The meat will be in the smoker for five or six hours, where it is temped regularly. • What they are saying: “Seeing their happy face when they’re walking away with the food or coming back in to tell me how good it was — that’s my favorite part,” said Pitmaster Lisa Jones.

FREE CONTENT: What are the perks of Dorothy Lane Market’s Club DLM loyalty program?

Dorothy Lane Market has been in the region for nearly 80 years and recently expanded with a new store in Mason. We’re taking a look at the benefits of the Club DLM loyalty program.