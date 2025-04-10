Morning Briefing: Thursday Apr. 10, 2025

Also, on Wednesday, President Donald Trump abruptly backed down on his tariffs on most nations for 90 days but raised the tax rate on Chinese imports to 125%.

‘Finish the job’: DeWine backs plan to ban cellphone use in public schools

After years pushing for schools to limit students’ cellphone use during school hours, Gov. Mike DeWine has backed a new bill that would “finish the job.”

• Senate Bill 158: Introduced by Sen. Jane Timken, R-Jackson Twp., the bill would require every public school in the state to adopt an all-out prohibition on student cellphone use.

• Exceptions: The bill would allow schools to make exceptions for students who have a health concern that needs monitored.

• Earlier clampdown: Eight months ago, Ohio mandated that all public schools adopt a cellphone policy to reduce screentime and cellphone distractions.

• Results: In districts that actually instituted all-out bans, DeWine said schools have been transformed: lunch rooms are noisy again, socialization is up, grades and attendance have improved and communication between students and teachers has improved.

• What DeWine is saying: “As we’ve looked at this and what has happened, and have seen the great, great results from the schools that have actually banned cellphones, I think the jury has really returned on this issue,” DeWine said.

Former base commander’s court martial to begin Tuesday at Wright Patterson

Col. Christopher Meeker, former commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, will face a general court martial on charges of extramarital sexual conduct and fraternization starting next Tuesday.

• Date moved up: Meeker had been scheduled to be tried at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois in June. But the trial date was moved up and the location moved to Wright-Patterson, where Meeker still works, although in a different position.

• Removed from command: Meeker was removed from command of the 88th Air Base Wing in December 2023.

• Unique situation: Since the inception of the 88th Air Base Wing in October 1994, no prior commander of the wing had been relieved of command.

• The charges: Meeker faces charges of “willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer,” and one charge and two specifications of ”extramarital sexual conduct and fraternization."

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Following public pressure from Ohio libraries and their patrons, Ohio House lawmakers this week increased proposed funding to the state’s libraries — though their plan still falls far short of what libraries wanted.

• Tip of the day: Patio season is approaching. Here are some hosting dos and don’ts.

• Average Guy Outdoors: Garlic mustard, Japanese honeysuckle and Bradford pear are invasive plants that need to be evicted.

• Big move of the day: A machine called the “RoboCraftsman” will soon be at work at the University of Dayton, where researchers and engineers are making sure the California-produced, AI-driven tool can produce sheet metal parts quickly for the Air Force.

• Dayton Food & Dining: The smell of smoked meats is returning to Renaissance Park for the summer season with the reopening of 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q on May 8.

• Stat of the day: Local hardcore punk band Wounded Paw has delivered a 12-song album that runs just under 12 minutes.

• Thing to do: This weekend, the Dayton area will be home to comedy shows, music competitions, fashion shows and more. Here is a guide to a number of events taking place.

• Athlete of the week: Brandon Hatcher. The Northmont senior earned first-team All-Greater Western Ohio Conference and All-Southwest District honors this season.

• Photo of the day: The City of Fairborn Parks & Recreation hosted the Paws in the Park Egg Hunt at Community Park last weekend. Dogs and their owners hunted for plastic eggs filled with special treats during the event. Check out more photos by Tom Gilliam here.