Morning Briefing: Thursday Apr. 3, 2025

New owner purchases historic downtown Dayton business that sold lumber to Wright brothers

One of Dayton’s oldest businesses, operated by five generations of family members, is being sold to another Ohio lumber company.

• F.A. Requarth Co.: The company was founded in 1860 and is famed locally for, among other reasons, having sold wood to the Wright brothers for their early airplanes.

• The buyer: The new owners will be Schockman Lumber Group, of St. Henry. Schockman is a family-owned business with nine other lumber yards serving communities in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan.

• What they are saying: “While the sale of the Requarth Co. is one of the most difficult decision members of my family and I have ever made, we have great confidence for its future under the ownership of the Schockman Lumber Group and the Bruns family,” Alan Pippenger, chairman of the F.A. Requarth Co. board of directors, said in a statement.

• Staying in place: The company’s East Monument Avenue location will remain open and the business name at that location will remain unchanged.

Dave Chappelle to celebrate Ohio’s Haitians at Saturday show with Wyclef Jean

Ohio’s Haitian community will be celebrated at Dave Chappelle’s upcoming show featuring Wyclef Jean.

• Haitian Appreciation Show: The show will blend comedy and music and “is specifically designed to recognize the invaluable contributions Haitian immigrants have made to Springfield and surrounding Ohio communities through their culture, work ethic, and community spirit.”

• Chappelle statement: “This grassroots community initiative aims to bridge cultural gaps and create meaningful connections by directly engaging with Haitian community members throughout Ohio. The event is part of an ongoing effort to ensure that immigrant communities in Springfield and surrounding areas feel welcomed, recognized, and celebrated.”

• Haitian community: Springfield was estimated to be home to 10,000 to 15,000 Haitian immigrants as of last fall. Several tickets have been reserved for members of the Haitian community.

• Time and place: 8 p.m. Saturday at the YS Firehouse in Yellow Springs.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A grand jury declined to indict two Dayton police officers in the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Brian Moody last summer.

• Tip of the day: Personal finances and retirement are inextricably linked. Here’s how to grow wealth after retirement.

• Person to know today: Ralph Young. This local veteran and centenarian shares longevity advice, including “always have something to do.”

• Big move of the day: Bank of America plans to open its first Dayton-area branch in Montgomery County near the Dayton Mall.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Tandoori Crust Pizza is opening this month in the former location of Rapid Fired Pizza in Fairborn, across the street from Wright State University.

• Inside Ohio Politics: Ohio House GOP leadership unveiled their first official budget priorities, making significant changes to Ohio’s public school funding formula and eliminating governor-proposed “sin” tax increases to fund new programs.

• Gem City Family: Here are ideas for squeezing in a date night when parenting has to happen, too.

• Thing to do: Here’s a list of food-focused festivals and events throughout the region.

• Vintage Dayton: How Dayton was founded in 1796 and grew in its early years.

• Photo of the day: Bistecca, an upscale Italian steakhouse inspired by the flavors and aromas of Tuscany, has officially opened its doors in Dayton at 137 N. Main St. Pictured is the Carbonara. Here is a sneak peek of more menu items. Reporter Natalie Jones has the full story here.