Morning Briefing: Thursday, April 24, 2025

After spending all their savings, area people struggle to buy groceries as costs continue to climb

The costs of goods and groceries — which dramatically increased during the pandemic and the 40-year high of inflation in 2022 — continue to pinch area people’s pockets.

• No relief in sight: The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports food prices are expected to continue to increase by 3.2 percent this year, straining people’s resources and organizations that help provide food to the needy.

• What they are saying: “There are folks who have used all of their savings. There are folks who have used every bit of money that they have available,” said Lee Lauren Truesdale of Foodbank Inc.

• Finding ways to save: Utilizing coupons and rebates or buying only sale or clearance items have helped some families to keep up with costs.

• Less food, higher costs: While eggs were once an inexpensive source of protein, the current cost of eggs continues to be a problem for consumers even with the recent reduction in prices.

• Reduced aid: To complicate issues with the rising costs of goods, agencies in the region that provide food and other types of assistance to those in need are having to do their own belt-tightening with less government aid and reduced donations.

• By the numbers: In 2025, prices for all food are predicted to increase 3.2%, with a prediction interval of 1.3 to 5.1%.

NATO Dayton: Main library to close, bus routes to see changes, courts to modify schedules

Local leaders say Dayton hosting the NATO Parliamentary Assembly will showcase the city on a global stage. But security measures could potentially impact hundreds or maybe even thousands of people.

• The assembly: It could bring 1,000 or more people to the city, and a sizable section of downtown is being turned into “NATO Village.” The village will be a fenced-in security zone that will not allow vehicular traffic or most pedestrians inside. Only people with security credentials will be allowed in the NATO Village perimeter; however, access to businesses, housing and other properties will be maintained.

• Dayton Metro Library: It is going to close from Thursday, May 22, to Monday, May 26 because downtown road closures will make it difficult for patrons to access the facility’s parking garage and surrounding on-street parking.

• Bus reroutes: Greater Dayton RTA says nearly all of its bus routes will see minor detours around the NATO Village security zone during the Parliamentary Assembly session.

• Adjusted court schedule: Dayton Municipal Court is outside the NATO Village security zone but close to the western boundary lines. The court plans to operate on an adjusted schedule from Wednesday, May 21, to Friday, May 23.

• Other services: City Hall, where people can pay their water bills and taxes, will remain open during the assembly.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A person found human remains while renovating a home in Greene County.

• Tip of the day: These pickled onions are a magic trick to make anything taste good, and restaurants have known it for years. Now it’s time to bring that briney magic into your own kitchen.

• Dayton Food & Dining: After closing its doors in the fall, carryout restaurant Dayton Street Eats is reopening soon.

• Big move of the day: A prominent commercial developer is interested in buying city-owned property in Kettering’s Miami Valley Research Park to construct an advanced manufacturing facility of up to 400,000 square feet.

• Inside Ohio Politics: The Ohio Senate will soon consider a House-passed initiative that would add Ohio to a growing list of states that require porn sites to either verify the age of their users or face legal consequences.

• NFL Draft: Here is a look at local prospects with a chance to make the league.

• Photo of the day: The 18th annual Kettering TreeFest, an Arbor Day celebration, happened at Gentile Nature Park on Saturday. Community volunteers planted trees and cleaned up the park during the event. The City of Kettering’s Arbor Day Tree, an Eastern Redbud, was dedicated by city officials and tree committee members. See more photos here.