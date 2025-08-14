Morning Briefing: Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025

⏰Back to school stress: Mental health professionals report a sharp rise in student anxiety and related issues at the start of the school year.

🚌 School busing lawsuit: Dayton Public Schools is suing the state of Ohio over a new budget provision that prevents students from using school-funded bus passes to transfer buses at the downtown hub.

Auditor recommends Ohio AG consider removing Miami Twp. fiscal officer from office over gold coin scheme

Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber is recommending Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost look into removing Miami Twp. Fiscal Officer Robert Matthews from office over a potential violation of state law.

• Allegations: Township officials allege that Matthews withdrew $9.7 million in township funds in March without permission and attempted to send money to coin dealers to buy gold coins, acting without proper authority.

• Auditor’s office finding: The auditor’s office says it found strong proof Matthews “knowingly committed acts expressly prohibited by law with respect to his fiscal duties."

• Ohio law: It says that fiscal officers can be removed if they “violated specified express statutory fiscal duties, and acted purposely, knowingly or recklessly doing so.”

• What Matthews is saying: “I look forward to talking to (and) having the time with the attorney general to explain or clarify what went on, because the auditor made some assumptions and said some things that were not correct,” Matthews said.

Top of area back to school lists: Dealing with anxiety

For mental health professionals, the start of the school year comes with an increased caseload as students and their families adjust to new stresses.

• The numbers: Emergency department visits by children age 10 to 17 for mental and behavioral health conditions increased an average of 54% between summer and fall each year from 2018 to 2023.

• What professionals are saying: “It’s always busiest at the beginning of the school year,” Tiffany Viel, a licensed clinical counselor, said. “Students have been in a world all their own.”

• Student concerns: Issues for students can vary widely, from deep fears of being friendless to the seemingly simple worry of not being able to find their way around a new building.

• How cases are handled: The ultimate goal is not trying to stop anxiety, but to teach the students to cope with it.

• One big takeaway: The Dayton Public Schools Board of Education has filed a lawsuit against the state of Ohio trying to stop enforcement of a new budget provision that blocks DPS students from using school-purchased bus passes.

• Big move of the day: Construction recently started on Gigi’s Place, a residential assisted living facility in Miami Twp.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Road Runner mobile espresso bar brings the cafe experience to events around the Dayton region.

• Quote of the day: “We’re full of inventors and creators, and I think the walls in our public spaces need to reflect that.” — Tiffany Clark, a local artist and founder of Mural Machine, about public art downtown.

• Gem City Family: Here’s some thoughtful advice for back-to-school time for both parents and teachers from Meg Thomas, retired principal of the DPS River’s Edge Montessori School.

• Thing to do: Seasoned vocalists and casual singers will join forces at the Bach Society of Dayton and Culture Works’ upcoming sing-along event.

• Cincinnati Bengals: Andrei Iosivas is “growing more and more every day” as the No. 3 receiver in an explosive offense.