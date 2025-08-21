Morning Briefing: Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025

🍽 Summer slump for restaurants: We break down the reasons for slower summer sales and what some local restaurants are doing to bring back customers.

🦴 Old bones: Greene County Coroner Kevin Sharrett described bones found under a Greene County porch as “historic,” meaning they’re more than 100 years old.

Records show schools knew of complaints before bus driver charged with 82 sex crimes

School bus driver Matthew Hunt resigned from Vandalia Butler City Schools in 2009 days after a scheduled pre-disciplinary hearing following accusations of inappropriate conversations and contact with students.

• Personnel file: Hunt went on to work at Eaton Community Schools where notes in his personnel file suggest that someone with the district in 2011 learned about allegations that Hunt “was having a sexually explicit relationship with a 14-year-old boy” while at Vandalia. Hunt went on to work for at least five other area schools and districts.

• Recent employment: Hunt was employed until recently at St. Christopher School in Vandalia (beginning in 2011); Northmont City Schools (since 2013); and Miami Valley Career Technology Center in Englewood (since 2010).

• Arrest: Hunt was arrested in May and indicted last month on 82 felony counts of rape, sexual battery and unlawful conduct with a minor for allegedly abusing underage boys and students.

• Victims: Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said his office has identified at least eight victims who were male students at Northmont City Schools or who were underage boys who worked for Hunt’s pipe organ business.

‘Summer slump’ hits some Dayton restaurants: What they are doing to entice customers

It’s the time of year that has some local restaurant owners experiencing fewer sales, but there are some ways to combat customer declines.

• Providing entertainment: Laura Zeller, who owns Oregon Express with her husband, Brandon, said they were up 16% from July to August last year. She attributed this to well-known acts performing such as Arlo McKinley and Luv Locz Experiment.

• Too hot for the patio: Lily’s, Salar and Oregon Express said they haven’t had the chance to utilize their outdoor spaces this summer due to the weather. But with cooler temperatures coming around Labor Day, patio season might be ready to kick off.

• Less foot traffic: As for the Oregon District as a whole, Stargel, who is also the president of the Oregon District Business Association, said she feels like they have seen a decline in foot traffic this summer. The perception of a lack of parking may be one cause.

• Budget-friendly options: To try to get more customers in the door, several restaurants have launched “budget-friendly” specials. Happy hour menus also work well when your budgets are tighter.

• One big takeaway: Human bones found under a porch in Greene County are more than 100 years old, but many questions about the remains haven’t been answered.

• Dayton Food & Dining: The Garden Grille & Bar, located on the second floor of the Hilton Garden Inn Dayton Downtown, is now serving elevated American cuisine during brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

• Schools: Dayton Public Schools students will have to wear a visible student ID badge and sign a Code of Conduct to be able to use a district-purchased RTA bus pass.

• Stat of the day: Montgomery County in 2023 had a food insecurity rate of 15.9%. Food insecurity is the state of lacking consistent access to nutritious food due to budget constraints and other barriers.

• Happening today: Alter and Fairmont started playing their annual opener on Thursdays in 2017. The 58th Battle of Kettering is happening tonight.

• Cincinnati Bengals: Bengals offensive lineman Cordell Volson will undergo surgery on his shoulder and is expected to be out for the year.

• Photo of the day: The 43rd annual Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival happened at Community Park over the weekend. Here’s highlights from Sunday including a performance by the Kim Kelly Band featuring Felita LaRock and the Miami Valley Dance Center.