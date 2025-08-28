Morning Briefing: Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025

🗳️ Voting law challenge: Two advocacy groups are suing Ohio officials over House Bill 54, claiming it creates illegal barriers to voter registration.

📺 Buckeyes blackout: Local FOX stations may be dropped from YouTube TV as its contract with the network is set to expire, potentially affecting the Ohio State football game on Saturday.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 33 seconds to read.

***

Dayton could install 64 speed, 17 red light camera systems

Dayton is considering installing 64 or more permanent speed camera systems and 17 red light camera systems, which would be a significant expansion of its current network of automated traffic cameras.

• The goal: City officials say automated traffic cameras improve roadway safety and reduce traffic violations and offenses.

• School zones: The city earlier this year had automated speed camera trailers in 11 school zones. There are 18 school zones across the city that do not have speed-detection cameras.

• The results: The city issued more than 140,500 citations last year for alleged traffic violations that were recorded on camera.

• The cost: The Dayton Police Department has asked the city commission to approve a $5.5 million contract for the program.

Ohio advocacy groups challenge requirement for BMV to obtain proof of citizenship to register voters

Two voting rights groups filed a lawsuit against the Ohio Secretary of State and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles over a rule that went into effect this year that changes how some adults can register to vote.

• The new rule: HB 54 included a provision that requires Ohio BMV locations to offer voter registration only if the customer presents proof of U.S. citizenship or has previously presented proof of U.S. citizenship.

• Why it was added to the bill: The provision was added months after the Dayton Daily News reported that three southwest Ohio county boards of election were finding that mistakes at the BMV resulted in noncitizens being registered to vote.

• The advocacy groups: Red Wine & Blue and the Ohio Alliance for Retired Americans believe House Bill 54 creates barriers to voting and violates federal law and the U.S. Constitution.

• What BMV officials are saying: BMV Registrar Charlie Norman has denied that there is a noncitizen voter registration problem at the BMV, saying that noncitizens don’t get the chance to register at the BMV because they don’t have the required proof of citizenship to get their driver’s license or state ID.

FREE CONTENT: 5 ways to decrease energy use at home

Want to save money and reduce the impact your household has on the environment? Use these tips to lower your home energy use and your electricity bills.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Dayton reached a low temperature of 48 degrees Tuesday, matching the previous record set 62 years ago in 1963.

• Tip of the day: Dayton RTA is offering free rides on Labor Day to the general public.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Bella Sorella Pizza is hosting a carryout night on Friday before the owners officially open the doors for dinner service.

• Schools: A large crowd is expected to participate this week in the inaugural Springboro Schools Back to School Bash ahead of the first home football game.

• Cincinnati Bengals: The team signed 13 of the players it waived Tuesday to the practice squad and added sixth-year quarterback Brett Rypien to the group as well.

• Ohio State buckeyes: YouTube TV may no longer carry FOX networks, which could affect OSU-Texas football game viewing this weekend.

• Photo of the day: The 32nd annual Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival happened on the grounds of the St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church over the weekend. Traditional Lebanese food, cold beer and beverages, ethnic music, dance troupes, rides for kids, vendors and church tours were featured at the festival. Here’s a look at highlights from Sunday.