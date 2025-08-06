Morning Briefing: Thursday, August 7, 2025

⚖️ Election Board Transition: Russ Joseph will leave his role as Democratic deputy director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections for a position at Dayton Municipal Court.

🎡 Weekend plans: Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across the Dayton area.

Collaboration saves Kettering’s iconic Barnes building

Once headed for demolition, the Kettering City School District’s iconic D.L. Barnes building will be revitalized into a space for community members, entrepreneurs and school administration.

• Partnership: A collaboration among Kettering Schools, the Schiewetz Foundation of Dayton, the city of Kettering and COhatch will see the historic building rehabilitated and renovated.

• What they are saying: “This project represents everything we strive for in Kettering — preserving our heritage, working together with the schools and other community partners, all while fostering innovation and economic growth," said Kettering City Manager Matt Greeson.

• Building history: Built in 1929 as the district’s first high school, the Barnes building later served as a junior high before the district consolidated in the 1980s. For decades it housed the district’s central office before the administration moved to Lincoln Park Drive in 2019.

• The cost: There will be no cost to district taxpayers. A plan presented to the board in 2023 by Ruetschle Architects indicated preserving the building’s shell was projected to cost $4.75 million, and renovating the first floor and part of the second level was estimated to cost $11.24 million.

Board of Elections: Deputy director will resign, take job at local municipal court

Montgomery County Board of Elections Deputy Director Russ Joseph will be returning to Dayton Municipal Court as its new director of operations next week.

• Previous roles: Joseph served more than a decade as chief deputy clerk of the Dayton Municipal Court and served brief appointed terms as the Montgomery County treasurer and county clerk of courts. Joseph also served as finance and procurement manager with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.

Most recently Joseph has been the Democratic deputy director for the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

• New role: Joseph said he’ll be assisting the Dayton Municipal Court with implementing a new courthouse software system and other tasks.

• What they are saying about Joseph: “Russ’ experience at nearly every level of our judicial system will be invaluable to our efforts to modernize the Dayton Municipal Court. We are lucky to have someone with his experience return to the Dayton Municipal Clerk of Court Office,” said Dayton Municipal Court Clerk Marty Gehres.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Lucho, a new fast-casual mezcal and espresso bar with tacos, burritos and more, recently opened in the former space of Gather at the Dayton Arcade.

• Big move of the day: A new property deed points to a Colorado sports optics company as the buyer of a local office building that once served as the headquarters of NewPage Corp. for more than $3 million last week.

• Tip of the day: Here’s what you should do if ICE visits your workplace.

• Dayton Food & Dining: After opening Thai Village in Centerville last year, owner Sue Whitted is opening three new concepts and a food truck.

• Vote: Choose from among 16 of the area’s most talented new and emerging artists in the 2025 Art in the City contest.

• Schools: Eaton High School band director Paul Bingle, accused of having inappropriate relationships with students, was indicted by a grand jury.

• Thing to do: This weekend, there will be many events taking place across the Dayton area including car shows, festivals and concerts.

• Athlete of the week: The Dayton Daily News will host a prep Athlete of the Week contest this fall. Here’s how readers can nominate and vote for their favorite athletes throughout the season.

• Dayton Flyers: Dayton’s two freshmen are learning just how much of a grind college practices can be.

• Photo of the day: The Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, home of the Cincinnati Open, has undergone a $260 million renovation to double the size of the campus to 40 acres, increase amenities for fans and players, add 10 new sunken practice courts with better views for fans and more. Check out more than 50 photos from photographer Nick Graham.