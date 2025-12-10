Morning Briefing: Thursday, Dec. 11

🚦Beavercreek land purchase: The city plans to acquire 62 acres near U.S. 35 by the end of December to block incompatible development and reserve space for a potential overpass. ❄️ Weather watch: Southwest Ohio is expected to see accumulating snow starting early Friday and continuing into the afternoon, potentially impacting the morning commute. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 26 seconds to read.

Ohio Senate votes to restrict intoxicating hemp to dispensaries, tweak recreational cannabis law

The Ohio Senate has rubber-stamped a House-passed bill that tweaks the state’s voter-approved recreational marijuana laws and bans intoxicating hemp products from retailers.

• Senate Bill 56: Passed by Senate Republicans along party lines 22-7, the bill now heads to the desk of Gov. Mike DeWine, who has clamored for years now for the state to regulate, and even fully ban, intoxicating hemp products. • The change: Intoxicating hemp products will be confined to the shelves of Ohio’s licensed recreational marijuana dispensaries and removed from other retailers. • Other aspects of the bill: It criminalizes possession of all recreational marijuana bought out of state and requires that recreational marijuana must stay in its store-bought packaging. • Timeline: The bill will go into effect 90 days after DeWine’s signature.

Future U.S. 35 overpass in Beavercreek? City to buy 62 acres on land needed for one near Factory Road

The city of Beavercreek plans to close on a property acquisition later this month for land off of U.S. 35 to prevent future “incompatible” developments, and secure land for a potential overpass there.

• The deal: Beavercreek is purchasing about 62 acres in the area of Factory and Shakertown roads, with a goal to close by the end of December. • The cost: The purchase price for the property is $650,000. By buying this land, city officials are hopeful that potential future roadway improvements “can be implemented efficiently and cost-effectively,” said City Manager Pete Landrum. • What else the city manager is saying: “By securing the property now, the city helps prevent incompatible development and protects the ability to move forward with regional transportation projects when funding becomes available,” Landrum said.

