Morning Briefing: Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025

Warren County to provide property tax relief in 2026

While approving its 2026 operating budget, the Warren County Commission announced it will provide property tax relief to homeowners early in the year.

• The budget: Commissioners approved an operating budget of $93.6 million, a slight decrease from 2025.

• No debt: The county’s general fund will carry zero debt service in 2026, the commission said.

• Property tax relief: Commissioner Shannon Jones said they will provide residential property tax relief, which will come early in 2026.

• Responsible budgeting: Commissioner David Young attributed the move to good budget management, saying, “Rather than growing government, we focused on controlling costs and being good stewards of taxpayers’ dollars.”

Wright State, Central State not compliant with Ohio ‘science of reading’ standards, state audit finds

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Wright State and Central State universities were not fully compliant with a state law requiring teaching literacy using a “science of reading” approach.

• Reading teaching method: “Science of reading” is an approach to teaching literacy focusing on phonics and teaching students to sound words out.

• Governor support: DeWine has pushed for Ohio schools and universities to adopt the approach for years, calling it “clearly the best way to teach children how to read,” adding that, “To use any other method is morally wrong.”

• The audit: The announcement that the universities weren’t fully compliant came after an audit of all 48 educator preparation programs in Ohio to make sure they were only teaching the “science of reading” approach

• Responses: Both universities released statements saying that they have removed the banned materials from their classes and are now in compliance.

FREE CONTENT: My children remind me of the true meaning of Christmas

Columnist Whitney Kling shares the story of her 2020 Christmas, newly divorced, working four different jobs and struggling to keep up with the holidays, when a loving gesture reminded her: “There wasn’t and isn’t anything I could do to ruin Christmas.”

