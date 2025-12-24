Morning Briefing: Thursday, Dec. 25

***

After months in the NICU, local twins are celebrating their first Christmas at home

After a pair of newborn twins spent the first months of their lives in neonatal intensive care units, their parents are looking forward to starting holiday traditions with their babies now that they are both home.

• The family: Cody and Halee Rudduck are parents to twins Jonah and Drew, who were born in Jan. 24, 2025. • Twin-to-Twin Syndrome complications: During her pregnancy, doctors discovered that her babies had Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome, which is a complication involving identical twins in which one twin receives less blood supply than the other. • Overcoming health challenges: Jonah spent 229 days in the newborn intensive care unit at Dayton Children’s. Drew also spent 74 days in the NICU at Kettering Health Main Campus. • Living duel lives: They were balancing their life at home with a newborn while also worrying about their baby still in NICU. “We’re living life at home with one, and we’re living life in the hospital with the other,” Rudduck said. “It just felt like two different lives happening at once.” • Finally home: Jonah made it home in September. Both boys will turn 1 on Jan. 24, are now home and will be celebrating their first Christmas. • What they are saying: “We’re just really excited to have them home and get to experience what it’s like to have a family and get to share them with our family and start all the new traditions,” Rudduck said.

FREE CONTENT: Annual Nativities exhibit at University of Dayton has ‘Seeking Shelter’ theme

One of the Miami Valley’ s most popular Christmas traditions is the annual Nativity display at the University of Dayton’s Marian Library. The free exhibit features a different theme each year — this year’s is “Seeking Shelter: Beyond the Stable.”