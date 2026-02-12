Morning Briefing: Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026

🚰 CSU joining Xenia?: Central State University and Xenia are moving forward to incorporate CSU into the city. This comes after a dispute over how much CSU should be paying for water. Read more in our story from Eileen McClory and London Bishop.

📜Urging historic reading: We learn from our reporter Avery Kreemer that our state legislature is urging students from first grade onward to read the Declaration of Independence in 2026 in honor of the 250th anniversary of its signing.

LOCAL NEWS

• 3 Springfield houses of worship receive bomb threats

• Central State faculty union challenges planned cuts

• Report: Nixing Ohio property tax could lead to 15% income tax, 18% sales tax

LIFE

• Refugees, immigrants in the Dayton area get support at House of the People

• Fairfield and Wright State grad returns to region with ‘Shucked’ tour in Cincinnati

• Gem City Family: Black history is in our own backyard

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Area man accused of posting revenge porn of ex-girlfriend

• UPDATE: 20-year-old man killed in Dayton shooting ID’d

• Man accused of torturing, confining children to Dayton bedroom sentenced to decades in prison

SPORTS

• Fairmont High School adds five to its athletic hall of fame

• Tippecanoe girls complete unbeaten MVL run

• Springfield resident will compete in national powerlifting competition

NATION & WORLD

• FBI combs desert terrain for clues in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance

• EU leaders meet to counter pressure from Russia, China and Trump

• Ukraine’s Vladyslav Heraskevych out of Winter Olympics over banned helmet honoring war dead

