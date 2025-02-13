Morning Briefing: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 40 seconds to read.

***

Area rent could go up between 5-16%, depending on the city and home size, analysis shows

Renters in the region could see their rents go up anywhere from 5% to 16% depending on the city and size of the home.

• Average rent increases: While the average rent increase of 5.7% in the core Dayton region is slightly above the national average increase of 4.8%, data showed rents increasing 7.8% to 10.1% in Butler County. For Clark County, rents were estimated to increase between 11.2% to 15.8%, depending on the size of the apartment.

• What they are saying: “It is really putting a lot of families and a lot of individuals in very difficult situations,” said Amy Riegel, executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio.

• The rent eats first: For low-income families, rising rent prices can eat into other parts of their budget, anywhere from food and medication to items for cleaning and general hygiene. In some cases, people are spending more than 50% of their income on rent.

• Property owners and managers: Increasing rents are coming at a time when the rising costs of goods and services are also hitting the property owners and managers. Property insurance rates have surged, including some rates going up between 10% to 30%. Property tax increases add another layer of financial pressure on property owners, as well as mortgage costs.

Pope Francis names new Archbishop of Cincinnati

Pope Francis announced a new Archbishop of Cincinnati after accepting the resignation of Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr.

• Schnurr’s resignation: Schnurr has served as archbishop for the Cincinnati area since 2009. He submitted his resignation to the Pope when he turned 75 on June 21, 2023, as required by Canon Law.

• His replacement: Auxiliary Bishop Robert G. Casey of the Archdiocese of Chicago will serve as the Archdiocese of Cincinnati’s 11th archbishop. Archbishop-designate Casey was ordained as a priest in 1994 in Chicago and ordained a bishop in 2018.

• What he is saying: “As archbishop, my primary role will be one of discipleship. Entrusted with proclaiming the joy of the Gospel, I answer the call of Christ to accompany all in the archdiocese on the journey of faith, so that together we may deepen our love for God and neighbor,” said Casey.

• The Archdiocese of Cincinnati’s region: It includes 19 counties in southwest Ohio, including Butler, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties.

• Catholic school system: The archdiocese has a total of 111 primary and secondary schools, four universities and a major seminary. The archdiocese has the nation’s fifth-largest Catholic school system in terms of enrollment with more than 40,000 students.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Dayton’s electric utility is warning that colder temperatures will mean higher electric bills, if thermostats are set at the same level.

• Tip of the day: Union Road in Turtlecreek Twp. in Warren County will be closed for approximately five hours Monday due to a large transformer being transported for Duke Energy.

• Person to know today: Dr. Madan Kandula. The Dayton native is co-founder and CEO of Advent, an expanding nationwide network of nose and throat treatment centers that is opening the practice’s first Ohio location in the Dayton area.

• Big move of the day: A local developer plans to build a series of multi-family units on 14 acres near the Hindu Temple of Dayton, located in Beavercreek.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Find out how Esther Price Candies get prepared for Valentine’s Day every year.

• Ohio State: The football team is set to replace defensive coordinator Jim Knowles with former NFL head coach Matt Patricia.

• Thing to do: 10 things to do in Dayton this weekend.

• Photo of the day: Candy production is in full swing at Esther Price Candies for the upcoming Valentine’s Day and Easter holidays. Get a behind the scenes look from photographer Marshall Gorby.