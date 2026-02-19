Morning Briefing: Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026

📧 CSU layoffs: Central State University notified 14 faculty Tuesday by email that they would be laid off at the end of the academic school year, and two more were notified yesterday. According to Eileen McClory’s story, benefits and pay will continue through August.

🚧 Decreasing deadly crashes: As we learn in a new story from Sydney Dawes, the city of Dayton has planned more than $13 million in reconstruction projects and safety improvements on West Third Street and Gettysburg Avenue in western Dayton in hopes of decreasing deadly crashes in a stretch that’s seen high-speed incidents in recent years.

LOCAL NEWS

LIFE

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

SPORTS

NATION & WORLD

FREE CONTENT: Swiftie Skate, Craftapalooza, car show and more

We are inching closer and closer to the weekend, and there is no shortage of local and fun things to do in the Miami Valley! Our own Alex Cutler breaks it all down for us, with a list that even includes drone races! I’m serious, and that event is free to attend. See photos and get specifics on the weekend events here.