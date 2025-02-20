Morning Briefing: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

No end in sight to soaring egg prices amid bird flu

The Trump administration says it is planning a new strategy of vaccinations and biosecurity instead of killing off millions of chickens when bird flu hits a flock.

• Sticker shock: The average price of a dozen Grade A eggs in the U.S. reached $4.95 in January. This surpassed the $4.82 record set two years ago and is more than double the low of $2.04 recorded in August 2023.

• Local prices: A dozen eggs had a sale price of $5.19 at Kroger and closer to $6 or $7 at Walmart and Dot’s Market. A dozen Grade A eggs are selling for $8.49 at Dorothy Lane, and there were reports of a dozen eggs priced as high as $11 at Drexel Foodtown.

• The outlook: The U.S. Department of Agriculture last month predicted that egg prices likely would go up an additional 20% this year.

• Businesses respond: Many grocers are limiting the number of cartons consumers can buy, and some restaurants have egg surcharges to help offset the higher prices.

• What consumers are saying: “You do what you got to do. I love my eggs and if I’ve got to spend a little bit more right now, I do it,” said Constance Schaedler outside Dot’s Market.

Voters approve recreational marijuana, so why so many bans?

Nearly 60% of Ohio voters in November 2023 legalized adult-use, recreational marijuana and businesses that cultivate, process and sell it, but most communities are limiting those businesses.

• State law: Customers 21 and older can buy up to 2.5 ounces of recreational cannabis at licensed dispensaries or home-grow up to six plants per person, with a maximum of 12 plants for a two-adult household for personal use.

• Dispensaries: In the Dayton region there are more than a dozen dispensaries licensed to sell recreational cannabis.

• Municipal bans: In Ohio, 118 municipalities have either permanently or temporarily banned the commercial cultivation, processing and dispensing of adult-use recreational cannabis.

• Higher taxes: Republican state lawmakers are proposing higher excise taxes and changes to the program.

• What they are saying: “From a development perspective, licensed marijuana businesses have been an economic success story. They have invested millions of dollars in revitalizing underutilized buildings and created approximately 250 new jobs in Dayton alone,” said Keith Klein, senior economic development specialist for the city of Dayton.

