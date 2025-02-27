Morning Briefing: Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

‘Pothole season’ causing havoc for motorists on local roadways: How to get help

Potholes are “blooming” on area roadways, causing problems for motorists as warmer temperatures return to the region.

• Pothole season: It usually occurs in the early spring when fluctuating temperatures lead to cracks in the pavement, wreaking havoc on a vehicle’s suspension system and potentially costing drivers hundreds of dollars in repairs.

• AAA recommendations: Drivers should keep plenty of distance between them and the car in front of them, so they can see the road.

“Drivers should scan the road ahead for potholes and know that some may be disguised with standing water,” said agency spokesperson Kara Hitchens. “Those can be particularly dangerous and damaging because it is hard to know how deep it is.”

• The damage: Common issues caused by striking a pothole include flat tires, dented rims, damaged wheels, dislodged wheel weights, displaced struts, dislocated shock absorbers, damaged exhaust systems, misaligned steering systems, and ruptured ball joints.

The fate of NATO could be decided in Dayton

Local leaders and some foreign policy experts say it is a big win for Dayton and the state Ohio to host the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in late May.

• What is NATO? NATO stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. It is a security alliance based on collective defense, which is the idea that an attack on one ally is an attack against all members. It has 32 member countries.

• World’s eyes on Dayton: The Parliamentary Assembly could get a lot of international attention because of questions about America’s future commitment and approach to the alliance.

• A critical moment: The meeting comes as European leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump take differing views on how to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, the bloodiest conflict in Europe since NATO was formed after World War II.

• Security zone: Downtown Dayton will become a “NATO Village” security zone that only people with the right clearance and credentials will be able to access.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A bill approved 23-9 by the Ohio Senate Wednesday would significantly overhaul a citizen-initiated statute that 57% of voters approved in 2023 to legalize recreational cannabis in Ohio.

• Tip of the day: Here’s how you can become a volunteer tour guide at the Frank Lloyd Wright designed Westcott House in Springfield.

• Person to know today: Kitty Lensman. The Saint Paris resident is the president and CEO at ThinkTV and CET public television stations.

• Big move of the day: The end of a contract with Honeywell will lead to the permanent layoff of about 50 employees at Kuehne + Nagel Inc. in Urbana.

• Dayton Food & Dining: The bar at W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton’s Wright Dunbar District has a new set of owners with plans to bring more entertainment and a new pizza joint to the food hall.

• Quote of the day: “Kids are way more interested in just a bunch of interesting facts than adults. So, I didn’t need to worry about writing a storyline. There are a few things added, particularly the focus on my teachers and adding some ‘Jeopardy!’ trivia questions at the end.” — Amy Schneider, about her new book, “Who Is Amy Schneider? Questions on Growing Up, Being Curious, and Winning it Big on Jeopardy!”

• Thing to do: Guests at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force this weekend will get the chance to see the high-tech sport of drone racing live.