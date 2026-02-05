Morning Briefing: Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026

🗳️ Filing deadline passes: Ohio’s statewide executive offices will have new occupants starting in 2027, and Ohioans now know the main candidates for each. See the list, and what’s next, in Avery Kreemer’s story.

🏨Beavercreek Hampton Inn plans move forward: Despite resident opposition, a new Hilton hotel is a step closer to coming to the corner of Kemp Road and Fairfield Road in Beavercreek. Find out more in London Bishop’s story.

We have even more local news for you today, including a look at a bookstore in downtown Dayton celebrating a special anniversary! If you love bookstores like me, please make sure you check out the special section in the newsletter below. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

***

LOCAL NEWS

• First Lady Fran DeWine visits CareSource, recognizing donation to Imagination Library

•Dayton food spots brace for Super Bowl rush while retailers see little impact

•Former area lawmaker Niraj Antani drops from Ohio treasurer race

LIFE

• Worth the Drive: Check out some of Ohio’s most popular snowy spots with the Winter Scenic Route

• Anne’s Spot: Inside Dayton’s Van Buren Room, a cozy classic cocktail bar

• Black History Month spotlight: Sean Freeman values family, fatherhood, community

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Man pleads guilty in false bomb threat in Huber Heights

• Trained red-tailed hawk missing after enclosure broken at Darke County park

SPORTS

• Archdeacon: Dayton basketball “kind of lost our swagger”

• 2026 Winter Olympics TV guide: What to watch on Feb. 5

• OHSAA renames track and field championships after Jesse Owens

NATION & WORLD

• Russia and Ukraine hold a second day of US-brokered peace talks in Abu Dhabi

• The last US-Russia nuclear pact expires, prompting fears of a new arms race

• US wants to create a critical minerals trading bloc with its allies to counter China

FREE CONTENT: Rabbit Hole Books celebrates third anniversary

Kailey Bree asks: “Hungry for a story to get lost in? Looking to embark on an adventure in a new world while still supporting a local business in your own?” If so, she tells you to get ready to fall down the rabbit hole in downtown Dayton at Rabbit Hole Books, which is where every book only costs a dollar! You can read more, and see photos, here. I plan to visit the store in the near future myself.