Morning Briefing: Thursday, Jan. 15

🚚 Leaving Ohio: Recent studies indicate that more people are moving out of Ohio than into the state. 🎓 College grad job market: Recent data shows that over 97% of Dayton-area graduates find employment or pursue further education within six months of graduation. If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com. Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper. The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 1 seconds to read.

***

Eliminating property tax would be ‘disastrous’ for communities, local officials say

A grassroots ballot initiative to eliminate all real property taxes in Ohio would have “disastrous” effects on local communities, officials from Vandalia said during a recent joint meeting between the city, Butler Twp., and the Vandalia-Butler school district.

• Collecting signatures: The Committee to Abolish Property Taxes, an Ohio resident-led organization pushing for the elimination of property taxes, is currently collecting signatures for a petition to place the issue on the November ballot. • What property tax is used for: In Ohio, property taxes fund services like schools, emergency response and infrastructure. • What the proposed ballot initiative would do: It would prohibit taxes on all real property, to include land, growing crops, and permanently-attached buildings, structures, and improvements. • What they are saying: “If property taxes are eliminated, income tax rates could soar as high as 11% to 15%, or more,” said Patrick Schwartz of Highbridge Consulting, on behalf of the city of Vandalia.

Moving out: More people leaving Ohio than coming in

U-Haul says more of their customers moved out of Ohio than into the state last year.

• Growth Index: Ohio in 2025 fell 29 spots on U-Haul’s Growth Index that tracks one-way trips, which was by far the largest drop of any state. U-Haul says that Ohio last year ranked 43rd among U.S. states for the net gain or loss of customers who rented a one-way truck, trailer or storage container from the company. • What they are saying: “More do-it-yourself movers were leaving Ohio than arriving,” said Jeff Lockridge, manager of media and public relations for U-Haul International. “Only seven states had a greater number of U-Haul customers leave their states last year when comparing arrivals versus departures.” • Where people are going: Some movers seek more sunshine and warmer weather, and eight of the top 10 states on U-Haul’s Growth Index are in the Sunbelt, including Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina.

FREE CONTENT: YouTube TV announces major change to subscription options

Are you fed up with your $83 per month subscription price to YouTube TV? We have some good news. Soon, you’ll have more options than “take it or leave it” with the live TV streaming service.

What to know today